New Regina Urgent Care Centre Now 30 Per Cent Complete

CANADA, November 2 - Released on November 2, 2022

Construction of Regina's new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at 1320 Albert Street is now 30 per cent complete. Over the summer, crews from Graham Construction finished site works and excavation, structural steel assembly and concrete placement.

"We are very pleased to see the great progress being made on this new facility," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "The new Urgent Care Centre will offer Regina and area residents an alternative to emergency departments for illnesses and injuries that are not life threatening, but do need urgent attention, including mental health supports."

Over the winter months the building will be sealed, and mechanical and electrical systems will be installed. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2023 and the Regina UCC will open to the public in early 2024. The facility will function as an alternative to Emergency Departments for illnesses, injuries and mental health issues which are not life threatening but require treatment before the following day.

"It's wonderful to see this project making such excellent progress," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Lori Carr said. "You can see how quickly the facility is taking shape when driving past the site and it's encouraging to see."

The facility will be open 24-hours, seven-days-a-week. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will own and operate the facility and planning for staffing is underway.

"Once complete, the centre will give patients an alternative location to seek care and treatment for urgent, but non-life-threatening health concerns, which require same day treatment that can more appropriately be addressed outside of the emergency department," SHA Acting Vice President Infrastructure Information and Support Michelle Mula said. "The Urgent Care Centre will also provide access to 24/7 urgent mental health services for assessment, stabilization, as well as connecting patients to community supports where needed."

