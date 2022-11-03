Musk Gold Launches "Refer-to-Earn" Solar Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 2nd, 2022, MUSK Gold launched a first-of-its-kind innovative partnership with Clean Energy Solar-Direct (CESD), a leading solar energy company based in California that provides services to 30 states in the United States. The companies agreed to partner on a “refer-to-earn” solar program to incentivize and reward qualifying referrals for solar panel installations for homes or businesses. As part of the “refer-to-earn” program every qualified solar installation to Clean Energy Solar-Direct will earn a reward in the form of Musk Gold.
How it Works
Musk Gold has launched a simple form on solar.musk.gold for anyone in our community to submit potential solar customer leads - which can be filled out in 2 minutes. Once the form is received, the Musk Gold Team and Clean Energy Solar-Direct (CESD) will contact the potential customer to assess if solar installation is available for their home or business. Next, CESD will send their staff member to meet the potential customer and personally inspect the property for installation. Then an agreement for the customer will be completed, the solar will begin installation and the Musk Gold reward will be paid to the initial referrer.
It is our mission at Musk Gold to innovate simple ways to help the planet to conserve and encourage others to be active in lowering their carbon footprint while also rewarding our community.
About $MUSK Gold:
$MUSK Gold is a decentralized peer to peer digital asset, known as the "Gold of the Galaxy." This token is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used on Earth, but also: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and metaverses; (2) alternate reality video games; and (3) non-fungible token marketplaces. $MUSK Gold will focus future projects developed under their ‘five pillars' essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and Digital Assets. Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, $MUSK Gold is an homage to arguably this generation's greatest pioneer. Learn more about $MUSK Gold on their official website at www.Musk.Gold — https://linktr.ee/MuskGold
About Clean Energy Solar Direct:
Clean Energy Solar Direct was founded in 2018 and has teamed up with multiple installation partners across 30 different states, with a combined 20 plus years of experience in renewable energy. They are an official Member of the California Storage and Solar Association, a Member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council, a Business Network Alliance Ambassador and an Official Member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. They are an A+ Contractor with Angie's List, MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) Certified, and a graduate of Clark Construction Strategic Partnership Program.
