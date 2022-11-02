Submit Release
Musk Gold Partners with Clean Energy Solar Direct

Musk Gold [$MUSK] the "Gold of the Galaxy"

Partnership will Help Reward the Everyday Person for Referring Solar

CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musk Gold is proud to present our latest Solar Partnership with Clean Energy Solar Direct (CESD), a California based solar provider. CESD was founded in 2018 and services 30+ states across America with a combined experience of 20+ years in renewable energy. They are an official Member of the California Storage and Solar Association, a Member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council, a Business Network Alliance Ambassador and an Official Member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

CESD will assist in the Musk Gold initiative to incentivize and reward the everyday person to adopt solar to help limit the carbon footprint of humanity, in a simple and decentralized way.


About $MUSK Gold:
$MUSK Gold is a decentralized peer to peer digital asset, known as the "Gold of the Galaxy." This token is a fully launched and developed commodity designed to be used on Earth, but also: (1) in digital outer space or other virtual reality platforms and metaverses; (2) alternate reality video games; and (3) non-fungible token marketplaces. $MUSK Gold will focus future projects developed under their ‘five pillars' essential for humanity to thrive: Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture, and Digital Assets. Taking a cue from Elon Musk naming his car brand after his idol Nikola Tesla, $MUSK Gold is an homage to arguably this generation's greatest pioneer. Learn more about $MUSK Gold on their official website at www.Musk.Goldhttps://linktr.ee/MuskGold

About Clean Energy Solar Direct:
Clean Energy Solar Direct was founded in 2018 and has teamed up with multiple installation partners across 30 different states, with a combined 20 plus years of experience in renewable energy. They are an official Member of the California Storage and Solar Association, a Member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council, a Business Network Alliance Ambassador and an Official Member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. They are an A+ Contractor with Angie's List, MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) Certified, and a graduate of Clark Construction Strategic Partnership Program.

