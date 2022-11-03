EMU Music Teaching Master’s Program to Admit Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Fine Arts Education Department, Music Teaching Master’s Program (with thesis) is to start student admissions. Approved by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and Higher Education Planning, Accreditation and Coordination Council (YÖDAK, the program will help raising expert individuals needed in the field of music teaching.

The said program will contribute to the students' gaining knowledge in professional and academic fields, as well as to strengthen their researcher aspects, to carry out new studies in the field and to produce information and educational strategies. In addition to having a master's degree in music teaching after graduation, those studying in the Music Teaching Master's Program will have the skills to operate in different positions such as researcher, administrator and curriculum developer.

Students who are to receive training in the Music Teaching Master’s Program (with thesis) will have the opportunity to work in an academic environment which holds both native and universal music cultures, contemporary music education approaches and the latest music technologies.

EMU Fine Arts Education Department Head Prof. Dr. Serdar Çetin Aydar stated that one of the functions of postgraduate education is to meet the lifelong learning and professional specialization needs of individuals, and other functions are to produce and disseminate science / art, to offer solutions to social problems and to contribute to the training of qualified manpower. Prof. Dr. Aydar emphasized that those who want to continue their postgraduate education with the EMU Music Teaching Master's Program will contribute to the development of music science with their research.

Saying that the applicants of the Music Teaching Master’s Program (with thesis) are required to have undergraduate degrees in the field of Music Teaching, Prof. Dr. Aydar noted that additional information regarding the program can be obtained from 630 1982.