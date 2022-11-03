Tech Group Launches New App to Restore Trust in Our Elections

Now there's something YOU can do to help improve elections!

Trust in our elections is at all-time low. ACTUAL VOTE, America Counts’ new flagship app–– enables vote report auditing, and is now ready for nationwide use!

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "At a time of crises of confidence in American government it is important to provide citizens the ability to independently verify the vote count in their polling places" says Daniel Wolf, founder and CEO of Democracy Counts and director of its AmericaCounts Election Audit System.Most Americans are deeply concerned about our democracy but think there is nothing they can do to help. But now there is: ACTUAL VOTE ––the app that uses crowdsourced people power to ensure that precinct results counted at polling places are accurately reported.Users video-record the results tapes from counting machines at polling places with their smart phones. These videos upload to a public read-only database, then are compared to official results. Any discrepancies not reconciled or corrected can be taken to court. ACTUAL VOTE has already been proven in four elections, and is ready to scale now to tens of thousands of polling places across the United States.Widespread use of ACTUAL VOTE will restore trust in our elections by reassuring skeptics when audit results show no discrepancies, and when discrepancies are discovered, by providing the evidence needed to compel election authorities to make corrections.Democracy Counts, Inc., is a nonprofit tech company that develops election audit software that empowersAmericans to conduct rigorous audit checks on their local election machinery."Conducting legitimate election audits in today's hyper-polarized political environment is a real challenge" says Wolf. "Sloppy and partisan attempts don't add to the trustworthiness of elections. Instead they damage the reputability of honest audits and auditors. So they must be nonpartisan and adhere to the highest standards of impartiality and rigor so as to produce court-quality evidence that, on the one hand, can lead to corrections in faulty elections, and on the other, demonstrate the trustworthiness of accurate elections."

