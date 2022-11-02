Submit Release
ECONOMIC INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Economic Investment Trust Limited EVT today declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per Common Share payable December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Economic Investment Trust Limited advises that the above referenced dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any similar provincial tax legislation.

