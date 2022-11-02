Submit Release
Construction nearly complete on several big projects in Sacramento's urban core

As hard as it might be to believe, projects with planned completion in 2023 are just around the corner from being done. Several projects in and around the Sacramento urban core are on that precipice, as the cranes hovering over them give testament. Three of the big ones are government projects: the new Sacramento County Courthouse at the north end of Downtown, the Richards Boulevard office complex in the River District and the new building for the California State Teachers' Retirement System in West Sacramento.

