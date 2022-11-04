2022 Texas Book Festival EXCLUSIVE: A Marble Story by Liz Batton

The 2022 Texas Book Festival Welcomes Liz Batton’s A Marble Story; A Narrative About the Joys that Simple Things Can Bring

People young and old can relate. Who doesn't need some joy in their lives? This book reminds us joy can be found all around us.” — Mike, Amazon Customer Review

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything has a reason and a purpose; one won’t exist in this lifetime without significance. Liz Batton’s A Marble Story is an interesting narrative that explores the life of a lonely old man. This book will be showcased at the upcoming Texas Book Festival this November 5–6, 2022.

Liz Batton’s A Marble Story will be featured at the 2022 Texas Book Festival along with the notable works of renowned authors and writers. The story delves into the life of an old man who spends most of his day carving bowls; he carves bowls of different shapes and sizes. Until one day, he carved a unique-looking bowl that he did not know what or where to use.

As he took his daily walk, the old man found marbles in a wide array of sizes and colors. This made him look forward to his daily walk; as he collected the marbles, he thought it would be a great idea to store them in the unique bowl he carved. The different colored marbles uplifted his mood, for they reminded the old man of various things, such as the red marble representing the flames of a campfire, the yellow marble symbolizing a cat’s eye, and his favorite, the blue marble, which reminded him of the blue-sky days.

“The old man was not sure why he carved such a unique bowl, but he knew it was important. Some days he would look at the bowl and scratch his head. Then he would ask the bowl, “Why do you exist, and why did I carve you?”

— Liz Batton, A Marble Story

Liz Batton wants her readers to understand that happiness is all around us. Whether it derives from significant or modest things is irrelevant. The only thing that counts is how much joy it gives the person as a whole.

Grab a copy of Liz Batton’s A Marble Story through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

