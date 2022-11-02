PennDOT Worker’s Memorial to be Displayed in Washington County Next Week

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will have the Worker’s Memorial on display outside of the Washington County Maintenance Office located at 170 Route 519, Eighty-Four, PA for the public to view from November 9 through November 14.

The PennDOT Workers’ Memorial honors the 90 employees who have been killed in the line of duty since 1970. Each fallen employee is represented in the memorial by a reflective vest and hardhat mounted on a stand.

PennDOT District 12 has five employees represented in the memorial:

P. Patterson

Westmoreland County

July 7, 1970

Thomas Haragos

Fayette County

October 3, 1974

Robert Queen

District 12

October 31, 1978

Joseph Couch



Washington County

September 18, 1990

Timothy Miller

Westmoreland County

February 7, 1996

The full list of names of fallen PennDOT employees statewide and additional information on the Traveling Worker's Memorial can be found on PennDOT's website.

PennDOT District 12 welcomes the families of the five fallen employees to contact Safety Press Officer Melissa Maczko at 724.439.7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov regarding the memorial.

PennDOT’s media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

For regional updates, follow PennDOT on Twitter and join the Greater Pittsburgh Area PennDOT Facebook group.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 (office) 724.323.7663 (cell) or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

