“Light Up the Galt” Tree Lighting and North Beach Art Festival - Thursday November 17th
“Light Up the Galt” Tree Lighting and North Beach Art Festival Presented by North Beach Art and Charity 501C3
We hope that our community supports local artists as they shop for the perfect one-of-a-kind memorable holiday gifts and supporting local like-minded business”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Light Up the Galt”, Tree Lighting and North Beach Art Festival Presented by North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 to be held at North Beach Art Gallery Thursday November 17th from 6-9pm. The holiday art festival will be highlighted by original artwork handcrafted by local artists. Join the festivities as the City of Fort Lauderdale hosts the ceremony lighting up our tree. Ginetta’s Vendetta will set the sounds of the season with an enchanting jazz performance.
— Brooke Trace
North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 was founded by supporters of the arts in our South Florida community. The organization hosts events using it’s platform to gain exposure for creatives from artists, performers, fashion designers and more. We raise awareness for the creatives to the community for cultural enlightenment and mutual support. We bring the community together with the artists to educate and enhance our community. “We hope that our community supports local artists as they shop for the perfect one-of-a-kind memorable holiday gifts and supporting local like-minded business,” said gallery owner Brooke Trace.
Our featured entertainer Ginetta Vendetta is a dynamo and instrumental in putting this festive event together. This triple threat female powerhouse plays pocket trumpet, sings, and composes, while leading her acclaimed jazz combo: Ginetta’s Vendetta around the world! From Moscow & Vladivostok to Dubai, Jakarta & Beirut, from Paris to Jamaica, Mexico to Canada & All points in between, she continues her musical ministry as a Jazz Ambassador bringing what she calls “Jazz, America’s Greatest Export” to U.S. Embassies across the globe. She divides her time with her new musical opportunities both in NYC, her hometown, & in S. Florida. Be sure to catch her at our local venues.
Brooke Trace, the artist and gallery owner, exudes all things creative. Her passion is the arts and supporting the arts and artists. She has more than 20 years of experience in her industry. She credits her mentors for her longevity and success in the arts. Through the support of art advocates, they established North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 during the pandemic in May of 2021. Her photography work has been featured on covers of magazines, in publications, juried into numerous outdoor art festivals and solo shows. Through her experience she encourages artists to come together for the greater success as artists.
North Beach Art Gallery and North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 are pleased to produce this very special holiday event for our community to support the arts. Advance Tickets are available on Eventbrite for a Door Donation of $20 which includes 2 complimentary beverages and appetizer. On the show day there is a $25 Door Donation. There is a 50/50 Cash Raffle. Thanks to local small businesses there will be a Silent Auction. We encourage our attendees to patronize these businesses, our sponsors, and artists
