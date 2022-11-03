The Cannabis Business Advisors Secures New Jersey Annual License for Local Group
CB Advisors provides strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.
The women-led national consulting group extends cannabis licensing success in multiple markets and prepares for 2023 industry growth.
It has been a pleasure working with CB Advisors throughout the application process. I hope to have a long and prosperous partnership with both of these fabulous women in the cannabis industry.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”), a women-owned consulting firm specializing in licensing, operations, and mergers and acquisitions for the cannabis industry, today announced it has secured a New Jersey annual full license for a local group.
— Karen Roush, a New York cannabis retail applicant.
On October 27th, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) awarded eight annual license applications and approved 10 existing Conditional Permits to annuals. Since March, the state has approved 801 Conditional Licenses. In order to achieve full licensure, these groups will have to submit Standard Operating Procedures, local approvals, floor plans, and other essential business components.
CB Advisors has assisted several applicants with this process and continues to extend its licensing success to new cannabis markets throughout the country.
“CB Advisors was instrumental in helping us submit an application for our retail license in New Jersey. The application was due in less than a month and we were able to be one of the first applicants to submit. We appreciate their attention to detail and commitment to their clients,” said Amol Kohli, owner at Blackwood Wellness, a New Jersey dispensary.
Additional licensing highlights for CB Advisors include:
● Secured multiple Conditional Licenses in New Jersey.
● Provided industry representation on behalf of New Jersey applicants to successfully convert opt-out municipalities to opt-in locales.
● Secured multiple adult-use operational licenses in New Mexico, from dispensary and cultivation to manufacturing/processing.
● Secured Provisional Dispensary Licenses in Ohio.
● Submitted Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license applications for social equity groups in New York.
“It’s extremely rewarding to have longevity in this space. Having the opportunity to be a part of history and represent social equity groups in New York, with a first of its kind program, is a milestone,” stated Sara Gullickson, founder and CEO at CB Advisors.
Around 900 prospective cannabis business entrepreneurs have submitted license applications for New York's Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses. For every one license available, at least 30-50 have applied, with one and six odds of securing a license.
“It has been a pleasure working with CB Advisors throughout the application process. Every step of the way, their years of experience have made the process so much easier. I hope to have a long and prosperous partnership with both of these fabulous women in the cannabis industry,” stated Karen Roush, a New York retail applicant.
CB Advisors is led by Gullickson and President Maxime Kot who have over two decades of combined industry experience. The duo has worked with groups on a national and international scale, and at the end of 2021, launched a digital platform incorporating their market IQ, proven license application strategies and firsthand operational expertise at HowtoOpenaDispensary.com.
“With five legalization measures on the ballot this year and diverse license opportunities available, the CB Advisors team is already preparing state-specific services for new programs coming on board in 2023,” stated Maxime Kot.
One of the few women-led and women-owned groups specializing in cannabis operations and licensing, CB Advisors is also a proven partner in helping to build successful cannabis businesses by connecting investors and applicant groups that share similar values and visions. For information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com.
About The Cannabis Business Advisors:
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted, women-owned consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.
CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder Sara Gullickson and President Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience, spanning across the U.S. and around the globe. CB Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning.
CB Advisors is located at 4203 E. Indian School Rd., in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-730-2986.
About How to Open a Dispensary:
Established in 2021, “How to Open a Dispensary” is a streaming platform for entrepreneurs interested in breaking into the highly regulated and competitive cannabis industry. Subscribers have unlimited access to educational modules on cannabis licensing and application preparation, real estate, team building, and business and operational plans. Each class includes video content and lessons in an easily digestible format. In addition, “How to Open a Dispensary” features downloadable resources, including dispensary opening checklists and business plan templates, covering the following topics: inventory management, security and safety, storage, customer/patient education, environmental, dispensing, financial, community benefits, staffing and training, and recordkeeping. For more information or to subscribe visit howtoopenadispensary.com.
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other