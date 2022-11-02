TDOC Holds Reentry Event

TIPTONVILLE – More than one hundred men incarcerated at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) are preparing for their release from prison by learning what it takes to remain crime-free. The men participated in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) reentry resource fair, where they were able to meet with prospective employers and social service agencies to line up jobs, educational opportunities, treatment, and other services needed to stay out of prison and stop victimization.

“Successfully reintegrating yourself back into society is an important part of rehabilitation,” said NWCX Counselor Larry Watts. “These opportunities help inmates move closer to achieving success outside the facility by allowing them to earn a living wage and contribute to their communities.”

Employers and social services agencies interested in participating in TDOC reentry events can call 901-229-8024 or visit www.tn.gov/correction.