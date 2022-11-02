USGBC and HPDC Collaborate to Simplify Material Ingredients Reporting for LEED
HPDs published meeting the LEED v4.1 Option 1 Pre-check will now be automatically accepted for LEED project documentationSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) today announced a new capability that will simplify and streamline product acceptance by GBCI for the LEED v4.1 Material Ingredients Disclosure and Optimization, Option 1 credit.
USGBC is a non-profit organization that promotes sustainability in building design, construction, and operation. GBCI was founded with the support of USGBC to provide independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system. HPDC is a non-profit, member organization that manages the building industry’s leading open standard specification - the Health Product Declaration® (HPD) - for manufacturers to accurately, reliably and consistently report product contents and associated health information and for project design team to confidently select healthier products for building projects.
“We have been collaborating with HPDC since the formation of the HPD Open Standard in 2012 to synergize the standard-compliant product information reported in HPDs with the documentation review process for LEED submittals. This collaboration, together with the proven compliance checking capabilities of the HPD Builder, have made it possible for us to take this meaningful step in simplifying the LEED submittal process for both manufacturers and project teams,” said Wes Sullens, Director, LEED, USGBC.
HPD Builder is a web-based platform provided by HPDC for manufacturers to create and publish HPDs in compliance with the HPD Open Standard. The current version 2.3, released in July 2022, updates LEED Pre-check capabilities to LEED v4.1. Published HPDs that achieve “LEED v4.1 Option 1 Pre-check” will be accepted by GBCI for “1 Product” under Material Ingredients credit Option 1, without need for additional review, with this new capability.
USGBC and HPDC will work together over the coming weeks to implement the specifics of this new streamlined submittal process, with the goal of launching the capabilities in production in January 2023. “Our goal is to replace the majority – if not all – of the manual document compilation and checking required for achieving this credit. With success here, we hope to extend this to other information reported and pre-checked for LEED in published, standard-compliant HPDs,” commented Sullens.
This new capability brings clarity and certainty to the LEED Material Ingredients credit qualifications for both manufacturers and project teams. Manufacturers can pre-check their HPDs for LEED using the expanded Program Pre-check features available in the current, v2.3 HPD Builder, which provides criteria-specific feedback on compliance. Qualification for GBCI approved will be automatically designated when the HPD is published to the HPD Public Repository. For project teams, a clear GBCI approved designation will be visible on the HPD report and searchable in the Repository, both through the native Repository user interface and through output to Repository API partners.
“This milestone is a critical next step in achieving the long-term vision we had when we launched the HPD initiative in 2012,” said Wendy Vittori, Executive Director, HPDC. “To achieve broad adoption of material health practice, we need to make the process easily affordable and attainable for everyone. The strong foundation of the HPD Open Standard, and the collaboration of USGBC, our ecosystem partners and thousands of material health practitioners, have matured our methodology to the point where we are starting to deliver the significant cost and time-saving benefits we have always envisioned would be possible.”
ABOUT USGBC
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org.
ABOUT HPDC
HPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 360 organizational members, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become widely adopted as the industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information, since its launch in 2012, with over 10,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness and innovation in the practices of reporting, disclosure, specification and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org.
