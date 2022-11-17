Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum Honors Pacific Air Cargo Founder Beti Ward
She would be proud of the recognition of her commitment to the aviation industry and to the growth and development of the next generation of service men and women, and industry professionals.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum (PHAM) today honored Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) Founder and former PHAM Board member, Ms. Beti Ward, by naming the main classroom at their newly completed Aviation Learning Center on Ford Island in her honor. To be known as the Ward Room, this modern classroom, along with the flight simulator room and aircraft hangar, will be used to advance math and science competencies of young students, preparing them for potential careers in various spheres of the aviation industry and beyond.
— Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO
Speaking following today’s dedication ceremony, Pacific Air Cargo CEO & President Tanja Janfruechte said, “Beti was a natural teacher and wonderful mentor to me and many of our current management team, right up until her untimely passing in 2018.” Adding, “She would be justly proud of this recognition of her unstinting commitment to the aviation industry and to the growth and development of the next generation of service men and women, and industry professionals.”
Beti served passionately on the PHAM Board for more than 8 years, lending not only her business prowess to the great work of the museum but also the generous support of her organization, Pacific Air Cargo, shipping essential materials and equipment, and precious exhibits from Los Angeles to Honolulu throughout the years.
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s Chairman, Gen. Ray Johns, USAF (Ret) said, “Beti was an innovator, a leader, who always looked forward and used her own successes to empower the future for the younger generations. She inspired and encouraged the advancement of our historical and educational goals. She cared and mentored all who came across her path.”
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum (formerly the Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor) is a non-profit founded in 1999 to develop and operate an aviation museum at Pearl Harbor. Senator Daniel Inouye had a vision for the rebirth of activity on Ford Island. The Museum, opened in 2006, stewards the grounds and structures that withstood the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, displaying aircraft and artifacts from WWII and subsequent Pacific region conflicts. The exhibits help interpret this American WWII aviation battlefield and share the stories of resilience and impact that followed throughout WWII and beyond.
PAC’s Chief Operations Officer, Thomas Ingram said, “Many of us who attended this moving dedication ceremony today worked alongside Beti from the birth of Pacific Air Cargo back in 2000 and we’re delighted to continue her legacy through our ongoing support of this exceptional and historic Aviation Museum.”
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747 express air cargo services six days a week between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, weekly services to Pago Pago (American Samoa) and Guam, and US mainland road feeder service to many gateway locations. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. Pacific Air Cargo was named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services in the Nation in 2022 by Logistics & Transportation Review.
www.pacificaircargo.com
About Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Walk the Pearl Harbor battlefield where the attack began, enter the bullet-scarred hangars, and see the control tower and aircraft of the battle, including a Japanese Zero and the B-17 Swamp Ghost. Hear the stories of World War II heroes and their response to the attack that changed our nation and world. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s mission is to steward America’s first World War II aviation battlefield. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on membership, volunteers, and donations for support. To join, volunteer or support, visit www.PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.
Paul Skellon
Pacific Air Cargo
+1 808-321-1600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other