StoreAutomator Names Matt Manzella as New Customer Success Manager

NUTLEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreAutomator has announced the hiring of Matt Manzella, who joined the Customer Success Team as the newest Customer Success Manager. Manzella brings a decade of experience from the technology industry, where his focus was on developing programs to support customer growth.

Manzella provides a wealth of technical knowledge and a profound ability to connect resources. In his new role, he manages the customer success team activity and focuses on enhancing customer experiences and service delivery. Based in Milford, CT, Manzella works remotely as part of the company’s flexible culture.

Manzella’s expertise in customer relationship management adds excellent value to StoreAutomator as the team continues to grow.

“Matt has a remarkable ability to quickly understand complex concepts and technologies. That, along with his strong solution-oriented instincts, identified him as the ideal candidate to lead our Customer Success team,” said Gokhan Erkavun, Co-Founder & CEO of StoreAutomator. “Matt’s passion for connecting is evident, and we’re already seeing his positive impact on our customers.”

About StoreAutomator:

Headquartered in Nutley, NJ, with resources worldwide. StoreAutomator is a flexible ecommerce management solution that centralizes commerce operations for brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. StoreAutomator’s powerful platform centralizes multichannel listings, product & catalog information, pricing, inventory, and order management, allowing businesses to streamline and grow.