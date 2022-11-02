Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,942 in the last 365 days.

Trout Season Now Open

For Immediate Release:
November 2, 2022

Contact:
Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs
(785) 338-3036
nadia.marji@ks.gov

PRATT – The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as Nov. 1 marked the opening day of trout season. More than 30 waters are being stocked with rainbow trout, providing anglers across the state with winter fishing opportunities.

Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule. This year, waters will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.

While most fish stocked will be rainbow trout, Kansas anglers have occasionally caught palomino trout, or golden rainbow trout. Not to be confused with golden trout, golden rainbow trout have a genetic variation that many fish growers selectively breed to create a novelty fish for anglers to pursue. While all fish stocked will be a catchable size, a few lunkers will also be added to give anglers the opportunity to catch a trophy!

Anglers 16 and older who fish for trout must have a $14.50 trout permit and a fishing license, unless exempt. Kansas youth 15 and younger can purchase a youth trout permit for $7. All anglers with a trout permit may keep five trout per day unless the water is posted otherwise.

To purchase a trout permit, visit gooutdoorskansas.com, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app, or visit a license vendor near you.

For more information on trout fishing in Kansas, permits and stocking schedules, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing/Special-Fishing-Programs-for-You/Trout-Fishing-Program.

You just read:

Trout Season Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.