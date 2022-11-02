TCEQ approves fines totaling $647,165

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $597,869 against 21 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one industrial wastewater discharge, one multi-media, four municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, four public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality and one landscape irrigator installer.

In addition, on November 1, 2022, the executive director approved penalties totaling $49,296 against 26 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for November 16, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.