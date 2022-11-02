MassDOT Advisory: Taunton, Route 24 and Route 140 Interchange Bridge Replacements and Related Work 

TAUNTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing crews are demolishing a portion of the Route 24 northbound bridge over Route 140 in Taunton which will impact travel in the area. Some of this work is scheduled to occur during overnight hours through November 11, weather permitting. Other work will occur in daytime hours in the entire project area on Route 24 and Route 140 using lane closures as needed. The daytime hour work will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. until the end of the construction contract.

Overnight hour work:

In order to safely and expeditiously complete the demolition of the existing bridge on Route 24 northbound, a nightly detour of Route 140 will be in place starting at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights and concluding the following day by 5:00 a.m.

Traffic management will include the closure of the right travel lane between exit 17 and exit 20 on Route 24 northbound. Route 140 northbound and Route 140 southbound will be detoured at the intersection of Route 24 northbound for the duration of this work.

The Route 140 northbound detour is as follows:

Take exit 20A to Route 24 northbound.

Follow to exit 20 B (Route 44 westbound).

Take on ramp to Route 24 southbound.

Take exit 17 to Route 140 northbound.

The Route 140 southbound detour is as follows:

Take on ramp to Route 24 southbound.

Follow to exit 16 (Padelford Street).

Take a left onto Padelford Street.

Take on ramp to Route 24 northbound.

Take exit 17A to Route 140 southbound.

Daytime hour work:

Daytime hour work will be occurring on Route 24 and Route 140 during this construction contract between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturdays. The Route 140 work activities are focused on the area between the intersections of Route 79 and Route 44. This daytime work is anticipated to occur until June 2027, weather permitting.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to: