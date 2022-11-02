Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery is bringing delicious fusion dishes to Vernon Hills ahead of the December Grand Opening
With an incredible menu and unique wine selection, Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery is planning a preview night. You can sign up for the chance to join us.
Our pleasure is to bring the fusion of wine and food together in a relaxing and luxurious atmosphere.”VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feather Wine Bar and Eatery is a new restaurant that invites you to experience the finest in food, wine and service. The extensive menu offers a variety of foods and flavors. A premium wine list featuring local wines as well as wines from around the world is the center point of the experience.
— Purvi Damani-Patel, Owner
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery has curated an exciting wine assortment, featuring varietals from Illinois and other lesser known wineries and vineyards around the world. With such an amazing wine collection, the food has to offer a similar uniqueness.
So naturally, we have crafted an equally fascinating culinary menu. We have fused flavors that pair well with our wine offerings, honor the owners’ heritage and explore the extensive variety of cultures found throughout Chicagoland.
Roasted Paneer Ravioli in Tomato Cream Sauce with our roasted paneer cheese, a staple in Indian cuisine, is combined in a creamy tomato sauce and stuffed in ravioli, a staple in American cuisine.
Or who can resist pizza? Guests can try our Tomato Burrata Flatbread served on naan with an Indian style tomato base and mozzarella cheese.
From shareable plates, fresh salads, dinner entrées and desserts to the Tasting Room pairings and weekend Brunch menus, there is something for everyone.
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery is presenting amazing food paired with incredible wine that visitors in Vernon Hills are sure to enjoy.
Look forward to a soft open around Thanksgiving, where guests can come and visit before the doors open to the public in December. Sign up at Featherglasswine.com to become a guest for this exclusive preview.
