Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,367 in the last 365 days.

JAPA Machinery Group is Expanding to Southern Alberta With New Calgary Location

JAPA GM Shaun Green & Calgary Service Manager Jeff Elias stand in front of the newly acquired building in SE Calgary

JAPA Machinery Group is expanding its promise of providing quality heavy equipment with fair pricing and excellent service to Calgary and Southern Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Family is excited to announce that JAPA Machinery Group & JAPA Equipment Rentals will be expanding and adding a new location in SE Calgary, opening in January 2023. This new facility, located at 5735 53 Street SE, Calgary, marks the first JAPA location outside of the Edmonton area.

"For 50 years, JAPA has offered Heavy Equipment sales, rentals, and service across Alberta. We are pleased to finally be able to better service the Calgary-area, and to introduce JAPA's style of seamless and easy-to-work-with rentals and service to the region," says VP of Business Development Maron Mulligan-Green.

When open in early 2023, this new SE Calgary location will also serve as a second dealership location for JAPA's line of XCMG equipment. XCMG is the 3rd largest equipment manufacturer world wide, and JAPA specializes in their earth-moving, compaction and construction machinery.

For more information about JAPA's new Calgary location, call 888-489-1626, or if you're interested in joining our Calgary team, email info@japaequipment.com.

The JAPA Group of Companies, JAPA Equipment Rentals & JAPA Machinery Group, has been providing the Oil and Gas, Construction, and Road Building industries with high quality products and professional, knowledgeable service for 50 years. Our family-owned & Alberta-grown business has built its reputation on honesty, respect, building relationships, and being easy to do business with. JAPA Equipment Rentals offers equipment rental and service solutions across Alberta. JAPA Machinery Group is a dealer for XCMG heavy equipment.

Maron Mulligan-Green
JAPA Machinery Group Ltd.
+1 888-489-1626
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

JAPA Machinery Group is Expanding to Southern Alberta With New Calgary Location

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Mining Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.