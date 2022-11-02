JAPA Machinery Group is Expanding to Southern Alberta With New Calgary Location
JAPA GM Shaun Green & Calgary Service Manager Jeff Elias stand in front of the newly acquired building in SE Calgary
JAPA Machinery Group is expanding its promise of providing quality heavy equipment with fair pricing and excellent service to Calgary and Southern AlbertaCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Family is excited to announce that JAPA Machinery Group & JAPA Equipment Rentals will be expanding and adding a new location in SE Calgary, opening in January 2023. This new facility, located at 5735 53 Street SE, Calgary, marks the first JAPA location outside of the Edmonton area.
"For 50 years, JAPA has offered Heavy Equipment sales, rentals, and service across Alberta. We are pleased to finally be able to better service the Calgary-area, and to introduce JAPA's style of seamless and easy-to-work-with rentals and service to the region," says VP of Business Development Maron Mulligan-Green.
When open in early 2023, this new SE Calgary location will also serve as a second dealership location for JAPA's line of XCMG equipment. XCMG is the 3rd largest equipment manufacturer world wide, and JAPA specializes in their earth-moving, compaction and construction machinery.
For more information about JAPA's new Calgary location, call 888-489-1626, or if you're interested in joining our Calgary team, email info@japaequipment.com.
The JAPA Group of Companies, JAPA Equipment Rentals & JAPA Machinery Group, has been providing the Oil and Gas, Construction, and Road Building industries with high quality products and professional, knowledgeable service for 50 years. Our family-owned & Alberta-grown business has built its reputation on honesty, respect, building relationships, and being easy to do business with. JAPA Equipment Rentals offers equipment rental and service solutions across Alberta. JAPA Machinery Group is a dealer for XCMG heavy equipment.
