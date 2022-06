JAPA Service Trucks, parked in front of the building

Fun for the Whole Family as JAPA Machinery Group Celebrates 50 Years in Business

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join JAPA Machinery Group & JAPA Equipment Rentals as we mark a half century of serving Alberta’s construction, oil and gas, and road building industries with their heavy equipment rental, purchase and service needs. A family business and proud Edmonton-area employer, JAPA welcomes one and all to our 20,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility for a special day of celebration with our community.WHEN: Friday, June 10th, 2022, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm MSTWHERE: JAPA Machinery Group Headquarters 10397-267 St., Acheson, AB, T7X 6A2WHAT:Check out some of our new XCMG heavy equipment (hands-on for kids!)Dig into down-home, southern comfort food from That Bar-B-Q PlaceEnjoy a sweet rolled ice cream treat from Scoop n Roll CreameryTake your best shot in our long-drive competition in the golf simulator…and more!