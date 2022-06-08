Fun for the Whole Family as JAPA Machinery Group Celebrates 50 Years in Business
Fun for the Whole Family as JAPA Machinery Group Celebrates 50 Years in BusinessEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join JAPA Machinery Group & JAPA Equipment Rentals as we mark a half century of serving Alberta’s construction, oil and gas, and road building industries with their heavy equipment rental, purchase and service needs. A family business and proud Edmonton-area employer, JAPA welcomes one and all to our 20,000-square foot, state-of-the-art facility for a special day of celebration with our community.
WHEN: Friday, June 10th, 2022, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm MST
WHERE: JAPA Machinery Group Headquarters 10397-267 St., Acheson, AB, T7X 6A2
WHAT:
Check out some of our new XCMG heavy equipment (hands-on for kids!)
Dig into down-home, southern comfort food from That Bar-B-Q Place
Enjoy a sweet rolled ice cream treat from Scoop n Roll Creamery
Take your best shot in our long-drive competition in the golf simulator
…and more!
Maron Mulligan-Green
JAPA Machinery Group Ltd.
+1 780-962-5272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other