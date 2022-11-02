Jodain Massad, NFL Films Director, Development & Innovation, Joins New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards 2023 competition welcomes Jodain Massad to the TV & Film Advisory Board.
“The 16-member Advisory Board panel is an international brain trust of innovative storytellers and industry executives whose expertise spans all genres. Jodain’s path from the Chiefs to Notre Dame, and now to The League has been marked by his focus on making memorable moments that bring communities together. These insights and the Board’s essential guidance ensure that New York Festivals will continue to honor world-wide excellence across all platforms,” said Rose Anderson, VP & Executive Director, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.
“For me, joining such an experienced board is like walking onto a varsity team. I want to be a good teammate to earn my spot, and to play my part for a common goal – to celebrate exceptional and innovative content everywhere.” —Jodain Massad, Director, Development & Innovation, NFL Films for the National Football League
Jodain Massad is Director, Development & Innovation, NFL Films for the National Football League. A seasoned executive producer, he brings 15+ years of experience as a brand champion, innovation agent, and story maker to the 2023 NYF Advisory Board.
Prior to his current role with the NFL, Jodain served as Executive Producer, Innovation | Design for the University of Notre Dame. During his tenure he reset the vision and rebuilt culture for Notre Dame production.
He began his production career in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Throughout his years with the organization, Jodain was promoted into a variety of leadership production roles including Director of Production. During his 8-year tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, he led the team in documentary, telecast design, and ad campaign production.
An award-winning content creator, industry innovator, and sought-after speaker, Jodain has earned numerous high-profile industry accolades including 27 Emmy® Awards and 6 New York Festivals International Film & TV Awards.
The deadline to enter the 2023 Television & Film Awards competition is December 31st, 2022. To view entry details, competition rules and regulations, and a list of 2023's categories visit: https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/.
All Entries in the 2023 competition will be judged online and screened by NYF’s TV & Film Awards award-winning Grand Jury panel.
Award-winning entries will be celebrated at the NYF Storytellers Gala taking place on April 18th at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas. This is the 13th year of New York Festivals strategic partnership with NAB.
To view the TV & Film Awards winner’s showcase visit: 2022 Winners.
About New York Festivals:
New York Festivals ® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957
Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
NYF Health Awards
Bowery Awards
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards
About NAB Show
The 2023 NAB Show will be held April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
