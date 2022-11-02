The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection Welcomes Jason Franey as Executive Chef

Chef Franey will lead the entirety of the resort's acclaimed culinary program to elevate ingredients grown onsite at Gracie's Farm and those found throughout Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning, nature-immersed retreat outside of Park City, today announces that Jason Franey joins the luxury resort as Executive Chef. Chef Franey, who has more than 30 years of exceptional fine dining restaurant experience and three James Beard Award nominations, will usher in a new era at the property's beloved signature restaurant, Yuta, as well as create new inventive, immersive culinary experiences to be had across its 3,500 private acres. Inspired by Blue Sky's deep reverence for the land, Chef Franey will seamlessly fuse his passion for cooking with the seasons and cultivating relationships with local farmers and purveyors to create of-the-moment menus that vary day to day and season to season.

"It's with great pleasure that we welcome Chef Franey to Utah and into our Blue Sky family," said Joe Ogdie, General Manager, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. "He brings a certain thoughtfulness to balance the dynamics of service, which is befitting for the harmony and intention that we have created at Blue Sky. Through Chef Franey's new lens, Yuta will continue to celebrate the land and the many cultures that have passed through this lush mountain region in creative and modern ways."

With a strong respect for what comes from the land, Chef Franey will collaborate closely with Lynsey Gammon, the property's Director of Farming who employs regenerative methods at the onsite Gracie's Farm. The two will work hand-in-hand on menu conception and inspiration to showcase the farm's abundant harvest of greens, garlic, tomatoes, root vegetables, honey, herbs, and much more. Chef Franey's first menu will debut this winter, with a focus on fermentation and other techniques that preserve the farm's summer harvest while simultaneously highlighting its winter production. Representing the idea of living off and in harmony with the land, he will introduce a new style of "Contemporary Utahn" cuisine to The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. He will draw inspiration from Blue Sky's surroundings with a special nod to the historical migration and different cultures that have both passed through and settled in the area. The menu will be an epicurean journey and melting pot of Wasatch Mountain Range's many cultural influences, as Chef Franey revamps classics while spotlighting local and sustainable produce and proteins.

Aligned with the resort's reputation for creating exceptional one-of-a-kind experiences, Chef Franey will create opportunities for guests and the local Park City community to get rooted in the culinary program. The farm will continue to host its annual Summer Harvest Dinners—extremely special, multi-course dinner events held under twinkle lights at the farm and highlighting one peak season ingredient in various ways. With ambitions such as introducing pig roast dinners and building a fire kitchen at the farm, Chef Franey is keen to expand the interactive offerings in unique and creative ways.

"The vision laid forth by the owners and Auberge Resorts Collection is what drew me to this incredible place, and it's an honor to be a part of it," shared Jason Franey, Executive Chef, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The abundant resources found on property and the unwavering passion that the team exudes on a daily basis is truly a dream come true for any chef. I am looking forward to sharing our new menu and vision with guests and locals this winter."

Raised in both Austin, Texas and West Palm Beach, Fla., Chef Franey's interest in food started at an early age. As a teenager he worked in every kitchen that would hire him, in order to gain experience washing dishes, bussing tables, doing pantry work, or tossing pizza dough. His passion and strong work ethic served him well when at age 25, under the mentorship of Daniel Humm, he became Executive Sous Chef at Eleven Madison Park. After several years in the country's best restaurant, he headed West to helm Canlis in Seattle, Wash., as Executive Chef. At Canlis, he was named Best New Chef by Food and Wine Magazine in 2011. Eventually, Franey went on to Restaurant 1833 in Monterey, Calif., where Michael Bauer gave 1833 three and a half stars after a year at the helm and titled it the best restaurant in Monterey.

Chef Franey was most recently working for Aspen Hospitality Group as the Culinary Director. An avid snowboarder, he finds great inspiration and expansion in the vastness of the mountain landscape—a passion that he will bring to Park City, Utah and The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection.

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection will reopen after its annual seasonal transition on November 18, 2022. Yuta is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner for both guests as well as Utah locals. For more information, please visit aubergeresorts.com/bluesky.

Follow The Lodge at Blue Sky on Facebook and Instagram @BlueSkyAuberge

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook Twitter and Instagram @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

