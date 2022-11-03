Leading STEAM Fashion Brand, SvahaUSA, Inspires Women and Girls This Holiday Season Who Love Space and Science
Svaha’s new fashion-forward designs for the James Webb Space Telescope Collection uses real dazzling images on comfy shirts, skirts, dresses (with pockets), cardigans, hoodies, leggings, bags and more.
Svaha has created a cozy, colorful blanket celebrating some of the amazing women pioneers who broke down gender barriers and paved the way for future generations of girls and women to pursue their passions.
Cosmic Images from the James Webb Space Telescope Grace New Fashion Collection
Every holiday season, Iyer spends countless hours with her team to develop unique, smart STEAM fashions that speak to women who are working in those fields and young girls who aspire to do so. This year, Svaha has developed new fashion-forward designs for a very special selection: The James Webb Space Telescope Collection. As the world watched this year, NASA revealed the dazzling images from the most powerful space observatory ever built, the James Webb Space Telescope, capturing the universe’s splendor and breadth. Now SvahaUSA is making these stunning, groundbreaking images available on a new stellar fashion collection. The Webb Telescope’s first Deep Field Galaxy Cluster image represents a tiny speck of outer space 4.6 billion years ago but the ancient galaxies carpeting the sky like jewels on black velvet graces every inch on Svaha’s collection of comfy shirts, skirts, dresses (with pockets), cardigans, hoodies, leggings, bags and more and is reproduced with 100% accuracy.
"The Webb Deep Space Telescope images are an example of what human beings can achieve if they try,” says SvahaUSA Founder Jaya Iyer. “Being able to put that on clothing and accessories and wearing them is a great motivator to do our best. It encourages us to know that anything is possible with a dream and working hard to achieve it!"
Shopping for a mom, daughter or friend who loves all things STEAM-related this holiday season? In addition to the James Webb Space Telescope Collection, SvahaUSA has made your gift-giving a little easier this year with the debut of dozens of exclusive fashions on svahausa.com that cover every field of STEAM endeavors. For a fun, whimsical look at dinosaurs, Svaha has the new Rainbowsaurus handbag featuring our prehistoric pals in their best chromatic rainbow watercolors. In addition, Iyer and her Svaha team have created a spectacular design on a cozy, colorful blanket to celebrate some of the amazing women pioneers who broke down gender barriers . Iyer wanted to commemorate these STEAM pioneers who gave enormous contributions to their respective fields and, in the process, paved the way for future generations of girls and women to pursue their passions.
The James Webb Space Telescope Collection (available in XS through 5XL) and all of Svaha’s STEAM holiday offerings can be found exclusively on svahausa.com.
About SvahaUSA
SvahaUSA is a leading-edge online STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) themed clothing and accessories brand who’s online store at www.svahausa.com is changing the face of women’s and children’s apparel. Svaha is confronting gender stereotypes with bright, fun clothes to allow kids’ imaginations to soar and creating original and unique dresses to prove that women who love Science & Technology can still be feminine & stylish. Svaha’s high-quality 100% organic, super soft dresses all have a hint of geek, feature pockets and their designs unapologetically celebrate femininity and the awesomeness of women in STEAM. Each style of dress is named after famous female scientists such as Marie Curie, Rosalind Franklin, Ada Lovelace, Ruby Payne-Scott and Dorothy Hodgkin. Svaha celebrates women in all fields of endeavor.
