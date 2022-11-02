Charleston’s Egret Landing, a Deep-Water Accessible Waterfront Estate, to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Set in Charleston, South Carolina—voted ‘#1 Tourist Destination’ for ten years by Travel and Leisure readers—Egret Landing will auction in December.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry on a deep-water peninsula, the 30-plus-acre Egret Landing will auction in December Without Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their December Global Sale. Listed for $6.5 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder, regardless of price, in cooperation with listing agents John Teffeau and Krista Teffeau Barnes of The Brokerage, LLC. Bidding is scheduled to open 7 December and conclude 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This truly is one of the finest estates built by some of the best designers in one of the most desired areas in the nation,” stated Krista Teffeau Barnes, Listing Agent. “With the added benefit of deep-water boat access in your backyard—putting you on a path to the Atlantic in just minutes—and resort style amenities, there isn't much left to be desired”

Take in exquisite vistas from the expansive wraparound porches as fine details greet you around every turn. From the soaring ceilings and central staircase indoors to the vanishing-edge saltwater pool outside, no luxury was spared by the finest designers in the region, complete with all the modern conveniences one could ask for. Five ensuite bedrooms provide ample space to host friends and family in addition to the massive chef’s kitchen, billiards room, bar area, and screened back porch. When weather strikes, the home stands strong, complete with impact windows, a full-house generator, and ground source heating and cooling. A deep-water creek completes the list of pristine amenities, with boat access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean just minutes away.

Additional features include a warm, flowing floorplan; wood-burning fireplaces; a lower-level bathhouse with bathroom and shower off the pool; private, floating dock; unobstructed views across the large tidal creek; Energy Star qualified windows; reverse osmosis water system and more—all just 50 minutes to the heart of Charleston, 1 hour to Kiawah Island and 1 hour to Charleston International Airport.

Located just south of Charleston, the historic town of Meggett is a peaceful and welcoming community with awe-inspiring views. The Lowcountry offers so much to see and do, from fishing, sailing, and golf, to visiting the sites or taking in a local concert. Just 15 minutes away is the quiet, quaint town of Edisto Beach, where the Edisto River—one of the longest free-flowing blackwater rivers in North America—completes the 206-mile journey to the Atlantic Ocean. Take a quick drive to nearby Kiawah Island for award-winning golf courses and stunning beaches. Spend the day in exciting Charleston, the 19th fastest-growing city in the country and ‘‘#1 Tourist Destination’ for ten years voted for by Travel and Leisure readers, and enjoy amazing, locally sourced cuisine from one of the many renowned restaurants in the area.

Egret Landing is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the December Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

