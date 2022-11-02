MARKETING IMMERSION RECEIVES 2022 US NEWS & WORLD REPORT DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
US News & World Report Honors the Achievement of Marketing Immersion as Digital Agency of the Year.
We are honored by this coveted award. We thank US News & World Report. We thank our clients for trusting us with their business and our team of creatives and analytics gurus that made this happen.”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Immersion has been selected for the 2022 US News & World Report Digital Marketing Agency of the Year for California, a coveted award within the Business Community.
— Janice Varney-Hamlin, Founder
Each year, US News & World Report identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category throughout their state. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of businesses and their clients through service to their customers and their community. These exceptional companies help make the California a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 US News and World Report focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About US News & World Reports. U.S. News & World Report (USNWR) is an American media company that publishes news, consumer advice, rankings, and analysis. It was launched in 1948 as the merger of domestic-focused weekly newspaper U.S. News and international-focused weekly magazine World Report. In 1995, the company launched 'usnews.com' and in 2010, the magazine ceased printing.
About Marketing Immersion, LLC. Marketing Immersion (MIAgency) is a full-service brand, business development and marketing company focused on entertainment and lifestyle properties. Marketing Immersion taps into the most relevant technology, networks, and trends to better help their clients build their business. Services include brand development, strategy, licensing, merchandising, media planning and placement, traditional and internet marketing expertise through to execution. For help with your brand and growing your business profitably, contact jan@marketing-immersion.com, 562-305-9012. Marketing-Immersion.Com
