HOLIDAY CHANNEL ANNOUNCES ITS INAUGURAL ATTENDANCE AT THE LICENSING EXPO TO SEEK PARTNERSHIPS AND CONTENT
Founder and CEO Reesa Ryder, Brings On Industry Leader, Janice Varney-Hamlin as Co-Founder and COO
We have learned that there is insatiable hunger for everything holiday and that hunger for feeling good, showing appreciation, and celebrating spans the world.”ANAHEIM, CA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday Channel®, HolidayChannel.net, the entertainment, creative and educational platform offering holiday celebration 24/7, 365 days a year, makes its debut at Licensing Expo 2022, participating for the first time at this global consumer products and entertainment event. Holiday Channel® is a multi-media Omniverse devoted to holidays, traditions, old and new, and uniting communities around the world. Founded in 2014, Holiday Channel® is the place to come for everything holiday and cultural celebrations, entertainment, food, travel, ideas, trends, décor, education, pets, and products.
Reesa Ryder shared, “There are over 1,000 national holidays a year in this country alone. We have learned from our fans that there are good reasons to celebrate, and people want to do that with friends, family, even with strangers. Our experience and success in the marketplace have taught us that there is an insatiable hunger for everything holiday and that hunger for feeling good, showing appreciation, and celebrating spans the world. It is a commonality that brings us all together.”
In 2019, Holiday Channel® launched Holidays365 International Film Festival™, an IMDb Award Listing Qualifier and the first-of-its-kind film festival in the holiday space. Holiday365, has film submissions from all over the world. Holidays365 is the first international holiday-themed festival. It was created to highlight the many ways we celebrate through our families, cultures, traditions, and heritage. Holidays365 promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in film. To date, Holidays365 has screened over 130 films from over 35 countries in 25 different languages. Over 50 of these films were Official Selections, nominees or award winners at the Oscars, CSA or BAFTA. Several featured renowned celebrities, such as Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Damian McGinty (Glee/Celtic Thunder), Heather Morris (Glee), Judd Nelson (Breakfast Club), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Rich Sommer (King Richard), Tony Amendola (Annabelle), Panch Moler (Bad News Bears), Mark Margolis (Requiem for a Dream), Arian Moayed (Succession) and Seu Jorge (Elite Squad). For more festival information go to https://holidaychannel.net/festival.
Holiday Channel’s goals at the Licensing Expo include acquiring content, building partnerships within the entertainment community, attracting strategic retail alliances, and meeting new promotional and consumer products companies. Varney-Hamlin, COO, stated, “Licensing Expo is the perfect place for the Holiday Channel® to be now. It provides the opportunity to attract strategic entertainment and consumer products partnerships and for the first time in two years to meet face to face.”
