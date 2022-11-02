Lauren Fields to Serve as Department General Counsel

NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Fields as general counsel, effective immediately.

In this role, Fields will oversee the Legal Office and be part of Revenue’s executive leadership team. She will act as the department’s chief legal officer, overseeing litigation cases and advising on legislation, tax policy, public records requests, and vehicle title and registration issues, among other matters.

Fields has worked for the department in its Legal Office since 2013, in roles with increasing responsibility over the years. She started as an assistant general counsel, has served as legislative liaison, and most recently, acted as deputy general counsel. Prior to joining Revenue, she worked at a law firm in the private sector.

“We’re excited to have Lauren serve in this role,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Her depth of knowledge and experience make her a perfect fit for this position.”