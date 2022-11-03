Hands-On Learning with Tweed Recording’s NEW Live Audio Production Certificate
Offering 144 hours of lecture and experiential work time in the Tweed Recording music venue, and various other venues in Athens.
Two years after opening its doors, Tweed Recording is introducing its new Live Audio Production Certificate Program.
We’re excited to continue to grow, mentor, and help our students achieve their audio production career goals with this new Live Audio Production Program.”ATHENS, GEORGIA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athens, Georgia has one of the richest music legacies in the United States. Its history is unparalleled. Tweed Recording Audio Production School opened its doors in 2020, seeing a need to continue furthering musical success within the Athens community. This is why Tweed Recording proudly calls downtown Athens home.
— Ratcliffe, CEO Tweed Recording
Now, two years after opening its doors, Tweed Recording is taking its program offerings one step further and introducing its new Live Audio Production Certificate Program.
“The Live Audio Production Certificate was created as a way to equip our students with a deeper, comprehensive understanding of live sound production. In this Program, Tweed takes a hands-on approach in getting our students ready to launch and succeed in their careers. ” - Mars Fariss, Head Instructor of The Live Audio Production School
The NEW Live Audio Production Certificate:
The Live Audio Production Certificate Program at Tweed Recording is an immersive part-time program that prepares students for a career in live audio production by introducing students to the terminology, principles, equipment, and processes commonly employed in venues and live events.
This Certificate is a 12-week program, offering 144 hours of lecture and experiential work time in the Tweed Recording music venue, and various other venues in Athens. These venues include (but are not limited to) the Georgia Theater, Athens Church, the Classic Center, and the Southern Mill Shell, a Tweed Recording-owned property.
A Music School Unlike Any Other:
Tweed Recording Audio Production School is a group of music industry professionals with over 100 years of combined experience in the music industry. Tweed Recording has worked with some of the most famous and successful artists over the past 40 years.
Whether a high school student, college student, or non-traditional student, Tweed Recording has programs to level up your production skill set. Tweed Recording offers a wide range of programs, including the following: Audio Production Certificate, Live Audio Production Certificate, High School Sessions, and additional Workshops.
“Tweed Recording has spent the last two years focusing on creating programs with one objective in mind: giving our students the knowledge necessary to create a sustainable career in music. We’re excited to continue to grow, mentor, and help our students achieve their audio production career goals.” - Andrew Ratcliffe, CEO Tweed Recording
Learn more about Tweed Recording Audio Production School and all current programs by visiting: https://tweedrecording.com/.
Melissa Bateman
Tweed Recording Audio Production School
+1 706-204-9144
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
LinkedIn