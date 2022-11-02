LenderDock and Goosehead Insurance Partner to Digitize Lender-Servicer Interactions
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, today announced a new partnership with Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, to automate their lender-servicer interactions such as lienholder verifications and mortgage correction requests. Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform, which includes the Verifi and Correxion services, will help Goosehead's service and support teams eliminate thousands of time-consuming lender-originated communications.
With this launch, lenders now have access to a shared portal specifically built for loan originators, trackers, and financial third parties that need to interact with policy information but don’t want to call, email, or fax it over. The shared portal facilitates verifications, corrections, and documents while streamlining request volume intake where necessary for efficient processing.
“We’re excited to partner with LenderDock, not just because of their industry expertise, platform simplicity, and track record of success, but also because it means our teams can spend less time speaking with lenders, and more time speaking with customers,” said Marisa Wagner, Managing Director at Goosehead. “Our service teams can spend up to a third of their day on lender-related e-mails and faxes, and LenderDock’s cloud-based technology will free up that time so they can focus on what they do best- delivering world-class customer experiences.”
Goosehead Insurance is reinventing the traditional approach to distributing personal lines products and services throughout the United States. As the agency continues to scale, this partnership will also help Goosehead reduce overhead costs and eliminate antiquated business processes.
"We are honored to be collaborating with a great insurance provider who has committed to driving operational efficiencies through process and data automation technology. Goosehead is a brand that continues to represent initiative and innovation when it comes to serving their customers,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 15 corporate sales offices and over 2,341 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.
Goosehead PR:
Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
email us here