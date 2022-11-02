November 2, 2022

Governor Janet Mills today praised an announcement by LP Building Solutions, a Tennessee-based manufacturer of engineered wood building products, that it will invest approximately $400 million to expand its LP Houlton facility to manufacture more of its flagship siding product. When completed, the expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs.

“LP’s continued investment in its Houlton facility is a testament to the hardworking people of The County and to the strength of Maine's economy,” said Governor Mills. “This expansion will create one hundred new good-paying jobs and benefit countless other people who work in Maine’s forest products industry. My Administration will continue to work closely with LP as this exciting expansion moves forward.”

LP’s announcement follows a previous $150 million investment to convert the facility from the manufacture of oriented strand board to the company’s flagship SmartSide trim and siding product. In August, Governor Mills attended a ceremony celebrating the successful completion of the conversion.