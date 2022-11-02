Grand Opening of Kush House Bangkok
Kush House brings an extensive range of marijuana products to Bangkok.
Our first event features the works of well-known U.S.-based pop and graffiti artist Chip7, who will be performing his latest song Krylon Creek,”BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new location offers premiere cannabis products to area residents in a bright, visually striking atmosphere in the heart of the city.
— said Ben Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company.
BANGKOK (November 1, 2022) — Locally and globally, cannabis has come into its own in recent years as the veil of uncertainty and rumour has been peeled back, and more and more people have come to discover the benefits of consumption of this ancient plant.
And so, when the OG Canna Company decided to open locations in Bangkok, they knew they needed to stand out from the crowd by offering high-quality cannabis products in a fashion-forward setting that encapsulates the culture and energy of Bangkok.
That mission will become a reality on November 9 with the Grand Opening of Kush House, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Klongton, Khlong Toei.
The event-filled day will begin at 7 p.m. for invited guests and 9 p.m. for the general public.
“Our first event features the works of well-known U.S.-based pop and graffiti artist Chip7, who will be performing his latest song Krylon Creek,” said Ben Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company.
“Chip7 founded the MAYHEM crew in New Jersey, and his work has been featured in books such as Freight Train Graffiti, Broken Windows, and New York Graffiti and magazines such as Juxtapoz,” Baskins said. “Chip7 was also involved in creating Primary Flight – a large-scale outdoor mural in Miami, Florida.”
“Here in Thailand, Chip7 has been involved in art projects for renowned Bangkok Barbers Never Say Cut,” he continued. “He has also contributed to international brands including, Nike, Smirnoff, Isuzu and hotel chains Marriot and Aloft, as well as working as art director for the Make it Happen music video by DaBoyWay and YaYa, and Thaitanium’s LaLaLa.”
This year the artist also published his first book entitled Chip7land.
Free Gram giveaways are also planned for those that pre-register for the event.
Alongside prize draws to win grams of the finest flower, guests can also experience live art and on-the-fly mixed media works, peruse and purchase any of the artwork on display as part of Chip7’s exhibition and view musical performances while enjoying refreshments and snacks from the recently rolled-out quick bites menu, Baskins said.
Along with a first-class experience in what is sure to become a favorite location for Bangkok cannabis aficionados, attendees will enjoy some of the finest visuals on display anywhere, offering customers a relaxed, enjoyable and sensory educational experience.
Kush House is part of OG Canna Company and was developed with a select group of the country's most knowledgeable and passionate cannabis growers and suppliers.
“Their combined expertise sets Kush House apart as an art form creating the best sensory marijuana experience around,” Baskins said.
And Kush House offers laboratory-certified marijuana officially graded by Mahakan Biotech.
“The dedicated team has masterfully created a venue best described as a contemporary apothecary with on-site facilities designed to cater to all customers’ varying needs, be that for beginners or expert connoisseurs,” Baskins said.
Going beyond cannabis, the location will also assist visitors with other natural remedies.
“Together with sourcing and supplying patrons with the highest quality flowers, Kush House employs expert budtenders who are always ready and waiting to advise on the most suitable strains for the occasion, as well as on-site Thai Traditional Medicine doctors who can provide professional, traditional medicinal treatments and natural remedies,” Baskins said.
Following a purchase, customers can take advantage of the location’s amenities, including a community room and an additional consumption lounge.
“We’re opening the doors of Kush House to the local art community; however, this isn’t strictly limited to artists, and we hope to see people from all walks of life, whether their love is art, high-quality marijuana or both,”
Kush House will be open daily from 11am to 11pm.
Ben Baskins CEO
OG Canna Company
800055275 ext.
email us here