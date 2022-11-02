Grateful to Use Recruiting for Good Staffing Agency to Donate 50% Proceeds Earned
Recruiting for Good will donate 50% of proceeds earned for every search the staffing agency is retained for between Thanksgiving and New Years to make an impact
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're inviting companies that love to make a positive impact to participate in Grateful to Use Recruiting for Good. We look forward to doing our part, and together we can make a lasting difference!"
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good will donate 50% of proceeds earned for every search the staffing agency is retained for between Thanksgiving and New Years to make a positive impact.
How Companies Can Participate and Make a Positive Impact
1. Send Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com your open positions.
2. Recruiting for Good helps your company find and hire talented professionals.
3. Once the finders' fees are earned, and probation period is complete; Recruiting for Good will donate 50% of placement fee to designated nonprofit (by the company).
Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "You can sponsor a Girls Scout Troop and fund their travel, or help a Family with spectrum kids enjoy a cruise with Autism on The Seas too!"
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Love to Party for Good, Recruiting for Good does too, we created and are sponsoring "A Sweet Day of Beauty," the perfect invite-only mom and me pampering party 'Celebrating Talented Daughters.' The only way to earn an invite is for a daughter to participate in one of our creative contests (and their content is the most creative). There are 4 Seasons and 4 Reasons to Party for Good, join our first party in Santa Monica, Manis for 5 Daughters and Manis for 5 Mommies right before Thanksgiving to learn more visit www.ASweetDayofBeauty.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching positive habits and values that prepare them for life.
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented Middle School Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn money for travel, and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a trip for another girl.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
