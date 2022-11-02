Eldon L. Worley Lauded for Excellence in the Field of Engineering

Marquis Who's Who Biographee

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eldon L. Worley, the designer and principal architect of RACF has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. This publication chronicles the lives of the most accomplished innovators in their field and is used as a biographical resource for researchers around the world. “We couldn’t be prouder of Eldon for this well-deserved accomplishment. Vanguard is privileged to have him as part of our team. His expert knowledge along with his contributions to the industry and Vanguard are invaluable” says Vanguard President, John Connors.

Drawing upon over 50 years of professional experience in software development, information security and operating systems, among a myriad of other areas, Mr. Worley has excelled as a product architect with the Vanguard Research Institute and in software research and development with Vanguard Integrity Professionals since 1993. During the early stages of his career, he worked in mainframe security for the IBM Almaden Research Center between 1970 and 1992. Mr. Worley started with IBM in 1964 and worked as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse for one year prior to that.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Mr. Worley received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1963. To remain abreast of ongoing developments within his industry, he is a past member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. In light of his considerable achievements, he received the Outstanding Contribution Award from IBM, as well as a Corporate Award.

Though his career has been filled with highlights, Mr. Worley is especially gratified by developing the Resource Access Control Facility for IBM, which has a lifetime of approximately 45 years. While hard work has brought him far, he attributes much of his success to his affinity for continuously learning. In addition, Eldon is a member of the Mainframe Executive Hall of Fame.

About Vanguard Integrity Professionals:

Founded in 1986 to help customers safeguard mission critical applications and data, Vanguard Integrity Professionals is the largest independent provider of enterprise security software for addressing complex security and regulatory compliance challenges. Vanguard drives innovation in security software technology and provides year-round education to stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements and an ever-changing threatscape.