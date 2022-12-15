Vanguard Security & Compliance 2023 is Headed to Charlotte, NC September 18-21

Vanguard Security and Compliance Conference

Cybersecurity software developer, Vanguard Integrity Professionals, announces 2023 event location.

Knowledge is the best defense” — Roxane Rosberg

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1986, Vanguard Security & Compliance (VSC) has brought together global cybersecurity speakers from across the industry to deliver knowledge-based training courses. This event offers advanced certified cybersecurity training for the Enterprise Security marketplace to information security and compliance professionals.

VSC will promote the most current information through skillful instruction on cybersecurity threats, protection strategies, system configuration, and compliance in a proven format structured to provide a high-quality learning experience.

“Knowledge is the best defense”, explains Roxane Rosberg, VP of Customer Relations & Conference. “As the mainframe industry continues to evolve, mainframe users need to continue their education and network with peers to stay agile and alert. Without opportunities like VSC, organizations will not be equipped to protect the IBM Z in today and tomorrow’s threat landscape.” Rosberg continues.

In addition to the instructor lectures, VSC will also feature a series of focused workshops and hands-on labs for the attendees to earn CPE credits.

VSC 2023 will take place at the Sonesta Executive Park in Charlotte, NC September 18-21, 2023.

More information can be found at www.go2VSC.com

About Vanguard Integrity Professionals

Founded in 1986 to help customers safeguard mission critical applications and data, Vanguard Integrity Professionals is the largest independent provider of enterprise security software for addressing complex security and regulatory compliance challenges. Vanguard continuously drives innovation in security software and technology to stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements and the ever-changing threatscape. Led by some of the most knowledgeable minds in the cybersecurity industry, Vanguard security solutions lead the industry.