Rive Video Presents: Pop Punk Artist Sole Oceanna Releases Iconic Music Video - 'I'm Not Feelin It'

Sole Oceanna, American Pop Punk Artist Sole Oceanna, "I'm Not Feelin It" -Cover

American Pop Punk Artist Sole Oceanna Releases Official Music Video for New Iconic Pop - Punk Single, 'I'm Not Feelin It'

Music is Living...PopPunk is Life.” — Sole Oceanna, American Pop Punk Artist

USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sole Oceanna is a lover of music first. She is graceful, but with a rebellious nature that magnetizes an audience. At only 15 years old, Sole has been writing her own songs and musical compositions with some of the most prominent pop songwriters in the industry. Writing has always been an outlet for this talented artist; “I find peace in it” she says, when describing what the writing process means to her.

Sole has released the official music video for her single, 'Not Feelin It'. The song was co-written by Sebastian Garcia, a/k/a Rufio Hooks and produced by Sean Rogers from HeyWorld Productions. True to the artist's self proclaimed 'Pop-Punk" style, the track exudes a hard edge, sheer confidence, and sarcasm with the first line, "I'm not really in the mood... And I'm not even into you." Sole stands firm in her authority and encourages other teens with her boldness and the straightforward tone of her lyrics; "Im not tryna burst your bubble...but your vibe, I'm just not feelin' it." Sole's delivery matches the ironic punk tone perfectly and makes for a song that's upbeat but also lighthearted. The visuals further support the strength and sassiness of the track in youthful, goofy, and playful way.

"Sole Oceanna proves it is possible to be a budding pop sensation teen disrupting the music realm. With a series of impressive covers, a lauded debut track ’Destiny,’ and sophomore track ’The Truth’ in 2021, Oceanna burst into the pop world with a top 100 single banger, ‘Not Feelin It.’ - Hip Hop Weekly (https://hiphopweekly.com/the-top-100-has-a-fresh-face-sole-oceanna/)

As a young lady, this is an artist who understands emotion, pain, and overcoming large obstacles. She has created a relatable point of view with consciousness, clever songwriting, and instrumentation. Sole Oceanna's upcoming EP showcases the variety of her writing style, voice, and who she is today. Catch the vibe of 'I'm Not Feelin It' below or on YouTube @SoleOceanna. Stay up on all the latest news with Sole Oceanna on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/soleoceanna/, on Tik Tok at: https://www.tiktok.com/@soleoceanna and on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/SoleOceanna.

Sole Oceanna "Not Feelin' It." - Official Music Video