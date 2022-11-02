The Recession Obsession - Party Games Boom this Fall
Board games have often been connected to memories of family and childhood. This year people want fun with friends and are looking for different kinds of games.
With Baby Boomers home during the pandemic, they are ready to have fun and laugh with friends again. Boom Again is about the players’ connection to their past and the things that entertained them.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the years, board games have been connected to memories of togetherness, childhood, and fun. In 2020 and 2021, when people were hunkering down at home, the old standbys of games and puzzles found their way off the dusty shelf and onto tables and floors across the world. According to NPD, the industry saw its biggest increase in decades, as generations looked for things to do together at home. As we return to pre-pandemic activities, game division executives and industry analysts have reported that classic board game sales have softened this Fall, and consumers are looking for new and innovative games to play with friends after loading their closets with well-known brands during the pandemic. As much as people enjoyed the time they spent with their families, they are looking for fun with friends, and in games, they are looking for something different.
— Brian Hersch, Boomer and creator of Taboo, Outburst, Super Scattergories
BABY BOOMERS COME OUT TO PLAY
As an older generation with the widest age range from 58 to 76 years, Baby Boomers were considered at higher health risk during the pandemic. While many are either retired or nearing retirement, they were unable to do the things they love like traveling and entertaining with friends. Most activities were put on hold, substituted with Zoom calls instead of in-person socializing. And for those with children in school, many were faced with having them at home with them full time. But now, Baby Boomers are gathering, hanging out and preparing for fun together again this holiday season. After missing dinners out, movies, community activities, clubs and parties at home, Boomers are coming out to play games and not with their Gen Z or Millennial children – with their friends!
The Boom Again Game brings Baby Boomers together to re-live the Boom Era. A party game, Boom Again focuses on pop-culture, bringing back the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s with over 2,200 questions in six categories from movies, music, TV, celebrities, politics, and more. Play in teams as each player helps the answers while sharing memories from the Boom Era. No pressure, just fun.
Questions range from having to perform the grape-squishing episode from I Love Lucy to naming the Village People characters and even listing popular dances from the 1960s. The game has a tug-of-war feature where teams compete to win categories, often trading places on the gameboard as they try to take the prize token.
Boom Again has authentic game pieces like a metal skate key, a Kennedy campaign button, and a Vietnam-era dog tag, in honor of the inventor’s good friend. If players forget their readers, there’s a “Boomer's Little Helper" magniﬁer. The package showcases Boom decade celebrities, has a woodgrain design and storage for all the pieces. At nearly 5 lbs, Boom Again is a great gift for friends and for millennial and Gen Z kids to gift to their boomer parents this holiday.
FROM THE CREATOR OF TABOO, OUTBURST AND SCATTERGORIES
It takes a Boomer to know a Boomer. The Boom Again Game is the brainchild of Brian Hersch, Boomer and creator of Taboo, Outburst, Super Scattergories and dozens of the most popular party games of the last 35 years. Hersch spent four years developing Boom Again, testing with game players to ensure they nailed it.
He says, “At its most basic, a great game must be fun. Boom Again is all about the players’ connection to their past and the things that entertained and influenced them. Hersch believes that group games are a way for Baby Boomers to restart their social skills. “With Baby Boomers home during the pandemic, they are ready to have fun and laugh with friends again. Boom Again delivers a type of interaction and conversations that other games just don’t provide.” Hersch calls it “lubrication for rusty social skills” and as a social and party game expert, he has developed a niche with Boom Again.
BEATING THE RECESSION WITH BOARD GAMES
With midterm elections, inflation with fuel and food prices soaring, it brings to mind the recession of 2009. During this time, people were on tight budgets, staying home to entertain friends and family. Board games thrived, offering the interaction and fun that people needed during uncertain times. Board games have fared well during economic downturns providing hours of fun without breaking the bank. “When you consider the cost driving somewhere plus dinner and movie out,” Hersch says, “Boom Again is a deal.” At $49.95 with free continental US shipping, Boom Again is available on BoomAgain.com and Amazon and will have promotions throughout the holiday season. Hersch would love to see a Boom Again in every Boomer household and loves to share stories about how successful games are developed and what people enjoy most about playing Boom Again.
About Boom Again & Brian Hersch
Brian Hersch was a successful Los Angeles real estate developer when the Trivial Pursuit phenomenon re-directed his career. His business analysis of its success revealed insights that led him to a diﬀerent theory about “party games.”
What followed was a long list of hit social-interaction board games including Taboo, Outburst, Super Scattergories, Malarkey, Oodles, SongBurst, and more. After researching Baby Boomers, Hersch discovered that they love hanging out, playing games and reminiscing with friends. That started the four-year journey to bring Boom Again to market.
With global deals including Milton Bradley, Parker Brothers, Mattel, Hasbro, and Western Publishing, Hersch has published over 40 games which have sold over 50 million copies.
LISA MCKENDALL
McKendall Communications
+1 310-991-6737
email us here