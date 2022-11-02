The Recession Obsession - Party Games Boom this Fall

Boom Again Game Brian Hersch, Game Inventor

Board games have often been connected to memories of family and childhood. This year people want fun with friends and are looking for different kinds of games.

With Baby Boomers home during the pandemic, they are ready to have fun and laugh with friends again. Boom Again is about the players’ connection to their past and the things that entertained them.” — Brian Hersch, Boomer and creator of Taboo, Outburst, Super Scattergories