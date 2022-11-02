Equal Justice Now Convenes 2nd National Panel to Discuss Future of Bail Reform and Over-Policing
Core, civil rights issue, addressed by a diverse panel of experts and leadersMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Justice Now (EJN), a prominent civil rights and social justice organization with close ties to famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, announces an upcoming moderated two-part panel to explore the future of bail reform and over-policing. The forum, hosted by the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphrey's School of Law, will take place on November 7th, at 4:30 pm, in Room 134 of the Wade Auditorium.
Bail is a hot-button issue in civil rights circles. Proponents of removing cash bail and those in favor of retaining cash bail often engage in heated conversations on social media and in legislatures across the country. While critics and proponents broadly agree that the criminal justice system needs reform, bail remains a contentious issue. Bail reform is a core issue of EJN's work.
"Bail reform is a critical component of criminal justice reform," said Tony Smith, Co-Founder of Equal Justice Now. "We recognize the current system has many flaws; however, we are deeply concerned that outright removing cash bail threatens people's constitutional rights across the country. There is a lot of room to find better solutions."
From viral videos flooding social media channels to the tragic death of George Floyd, the growing disconnect between police and marginalized communities is real. The solution to rebuilding trust and restoring confidence must begin with challenging conversations about the role of law enforcement in the country. The second panel will explore the root issues leading to the perception and reality of over-policing today.
EJN is proud to partner with the University of Memphis to bring this conversation into the heart of a systemically disadvantaged community by the current criminal justice system. The next generation of socially aware and engaged Americans is on college campuses nationwide. Home of the Cecil C. Humphrey's School of Law, UoM is building on a long history of social engagement by hosting the panel discussion.
The first panel on Bail Reform includes notable national and local figures, Attorney Benjamin Crump as host, veteran journalist Pam McKelvy Hamner and Rev. Eric Kowalczyk as moderators, County Mayor Lee Harris, District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, Judge Lee Coffee, State Representative Joe Towns, Memphis Police Department's Chief Legal Counsel City Attorney Zayid Saleem, Shahida Jones from Black Lives Matter, Bondsman Vincent Dixie.
The second panel on Over Policing will feature former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, NAACP President Van Turner, Former LAPD Commander Jerry Rodriguez, and local community activist Keedran Franklin.
Equal Justice Now is a social and civil rights organization focusing on the core issues of civil rights, police reform, and bail reform.
Thomas Lucas
Equal Justice Now
thomas.lucas@equaljusticenow.org