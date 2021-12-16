EJN Affirms Importance of Accountability in Conviction of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, & William “Roddie” Bryan
Equal Justice Now
The Organization Releases a Statement Regarding the Conviction of the Individuals Accused of Ahmaud Arbery DeathLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the conviction of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, who were accused of the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, Equal Justice Now has released a statement regarding the court’s decision. “The verdict delivered necessary justice for Ahmaud Arbery and needed closure for his family and friends. While Equal Justice Now remains committed to the work of ensuring justice for all Americans, we must not forget their tragedy should never have happened. Equal justice does not include vigilantes misconstruing the law with fatal consequences.”
Equal Justice Now is a non-partisan, nonprofit, social welfare organization; an answer to the cries for help of falsely arrested, wrongfully detained, and unjustly convicted mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters.
For Interview or other media requests, please contact LAJ at lajass365@gmail.com or by calling (323) 933-8007
Lynn Allen Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 (323) 933-8007
email us here