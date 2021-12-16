Submit Release
EJN Affirms Importance of Accountability in Conviction of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, & William “Roddie” Bryan

The Organization Releases a Statement Regarding the Conviction of the Individuals Accused of Ahmaud Arbery Death

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the conviction of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, who were accused of the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery, Equal Justice Now has released a statement regarding the court’s decision. “The verdict delivered necessary justice for Ahmaud Arbery and needed closure for his family and friends. While Equal Justice Now remains committed to the work of ensuring justice for all Americans, we must not forget their tragedy should never have happened. Equal justice does not include vigilantes misconstruing the law with fatal consequences.”

Equal Justice Now is a non-partisan, nonprofit, social welfare organization; an answer to the cries for help of falsely arrested, wrongfully detained, and unjustly convicted mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters.

