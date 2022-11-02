Carbon County: Update on PA 443 Reconstruction Project

​

County: Carbon

Municipality: Lehighton Borough

Road name: PA 902

Between: PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard and Bridge Street

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: The traffic restriction on PA 902 west will be lifted today between PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard and Bridge Street and then the restriction will moved to the eastbound side.





PA 902 east will then be closed and detoured between PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard and Bridge Street. The detour will utilize Bridge Street, US 209, and PA 443. Motorists are advised to use caution and allow for extra time when traveling through the area





The closures are necessary for work related to the replacement of the PA 902 bridge over Mahoning Creek as part of the ongoing PA 443 reconstruction project from the Carbon Plaza Mall in Mahoning Township to the US 209/Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge in Lehighton Borough.





Work on PA 443 includes reconstructing approximately 2.25 miles of roadway, adding a center turn lane along the corridor, adding left-turn lanes and traffic signal improvements at the PA 443 intersections with Mall Road/Mall Lane and East Penn Street/Mahoning Mountain Road designed to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes, drainage improvements, traffic signing, utility installation/relocation, new guiderail, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction. The project also includes rehabilitating the PA 443 bridge over Mahoning Creek.





In addition, the PA 902/South 9th Street bridge over Mahoning Creek is being replaced and the intersection of PA 902 and PA 443 is being realigned slightly to the east to make a “T” intersection.





Work began in January 2021 and is anticipated to be complete in September 2024. H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, PA is the general contractor on the $21,118,085 project.









Start date: 11/2/22

Est completion date: 11/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:





