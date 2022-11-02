Submit Release
PennDOT Announces Completion of I-80 Woodland Interchange

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work on the Interstate 80 Woodland Interchange project at mile marker 123 has completed. Small crews remain on site for various cleanup activities, but construction ended on Wednesday, October 26.

Construction on the project began in 2020, with overall work consisting of replacing the I-80 bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings and miscellaneous construction. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA, was the contractor on this $17.9 million job.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.         

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #


