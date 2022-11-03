CDI Energy Products Received NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 Drinking Water Systems Components Certification

About

CDI Energy Products is a Michelin Group Company with locations serving North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global leader in high-performance polymer products, wear components and functional parts. Our in-house engineering, material development, and manufacturing capabilities deliver full vertical integration from raw materials to finished products. Our products are engineered by a highly trained staff of engineers working side by side with our Material Science team. Our engineered materials are developed and tested on-site. We serve the Aerospace, Automotive, General Industrial, Hydrogen, LNG & Cryogenics, Medical, Midstream & Downstream Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Semiconductor, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Water Treatment markets. For more information about CDI Energy Products, visit www.CDIproducts.com.

CDI Energy Products Website