Darren Nicholas joins United Planet as the newest member of its Academic Advisory Group
United Planet's Academic Advisory Group is composed of educators from diverse areas, including service-learning, 21st century education, experiential learning, project-based learning, community-based learning, higher ed, global education, and secondary schools.
— Darren Nicholas
Darren Nicholas is a visionary global educator who has an impressive fifteen years of school leadership and nearly three decades of experience in global education, having worked in schools in the United Kingdom, USA, Japan and Italy. He graduated from the University of Exeter with an honors degree in history and later gained a master's degree in educational leadership and management.
After working in Japan and at different schools in the south of England he became headteacher at an ethnically-diverse school in the UK, where he drove strong academic achievement and gained an 'outstanding' rating for the school from the Office for Standards in Education.
Most recently he has been headmaster at the British International School of Boston and the International School of Milan, where he pushed academic standards and opportunities and made links with some of the world's best institutions and global companies while ensuring every student loved coming to school each day.
In addition, he has given global presentations on twenty-first-century education and a TEDx talk on empowering others.
“Having partnered with United Planet for a number of years, I have seen first-hand the positive difference the organization makes on a global community of young people,” Nicholas said. “We are living in a climate of exponential change, leading to uncertainty and instability—the mission of United Planet, to make positive change one relationship at a time, is fundamental if we are going to ensure a peaceful and sustainable world for all young people. It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the team.”
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 30 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.
Learn more about United Planet here https://www.unitedplanet.org.
