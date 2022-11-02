Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022: Conference Attendees Revealed

Air and Missile Defence Technology 2022

SAE Media Group has announced its attendees for the Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference taking place in London, UK, in two weeks.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regarded as one of the signature events in this domain, the 6th Annual Air and Missile Defence Technology Conference will host military, government, industry, and academia leaders to explore the advancements, challenges, and future of AMD. This year's event will particularly focus on new air defence systems and the future direction of industry and military operations.

The conference will take place on 16 and 17 November 2022 at the Hilton London Kensington Hotel. Places are becoming limited with more than 60 delegates already confirmed; register at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5.

With two weeks to go, this participant-led meeting is continuing to generate significant interest from international programme managers across the domain. The nations in attendance include the USA, UK, Spain, Sweden, Poland, NATO, and more.

These are a few of the organizations attending this year:

• 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

• Albanian Embassy

• Anduril Industries

• Aselsan

• British Army

• Canadian Army

• Center For Strategic and International Studies

• Danish Air Force Command

• Embassy Of Finland - London, UK

• EUCOM

• General Command of the Polish Armed Forces

• High Commission of India - London, UK

• IAI Elta Systems Ltd

• Lithuanian Air Force

• Lockheed Martin UK

• MARSS

• Military Institute of Armament Technology

• Ministry of National Defence (Greece)

• Missile Defence Advocacy Alliance

• Moog Defence

• National Academy of Sciences

• NATO

• Noblis

• PEO Missiles and Space

• Polish Embassy – London, UK

• RADA Electronic Industries

• Raytheon UK

• Royal Air Force

• Royal Danish Air Force

• Royal Singapore Air Force

• Saab Ab

• Spanish Army

• Swedish Army

• The USAF China Aerospace Studies Institute

• U.S. Army

• U.S. Army DEVCOM Aviation & Missile Center

• U.S. Army RCCTO

• UK Joint Ground Based Air Defence HQ

• Weibel Scientific A/S

Networking is an important part of this event. Connect with like-minded professionals seeking to enhance air and missile defence capability, interoperability as well as the tactical and technical coordination of forces worldwide.

To view the complete preliminary attendee list, visit the Download Centre at http://www.airmissiledefence.com/PR5.

Lead Sponsor: MARSS

Sponsors and Exhibitors: IAI Elta Systems, Noblis, RADA and Weibel Scientific

