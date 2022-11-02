Submit Release
Staff Certification Report Due Soon

The Staff Certification Report is due Tuesday, November 15th in NEO.

  • Instructions for certifying this report are here.
    • Webinar: Staff Certification Instructions
  • Instructions for accessing, adding, and updating staff in the NEO Staff Module can be found here.
  • For additional NEO Staff information please visit Staff Data Entry Guides on the MEDMS Helpdesk Website.

This data is critical for determining EPS funding.

If you questions please contact the MEDMS Helpdesk at 207.624.6896 or email MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov

For training in NEO Staff please contact Alexandra Cookson – Data Quality Trainer at 207.446.3897 or email Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

 

