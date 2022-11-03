Rio Grande Valley Vipers Partners with Clean Eatz Kitchen for Player Nutrition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce its new partnership with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Vipers are one of 17 NBA G League franchises that have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G League Season.
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, it’s our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited RGV recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Vipers with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complimenting the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsy.
“We believe this is a great addition to the Vipers Family! Clean Eatz offers such a large variety of meals and their team has been first class in working hand in hand to ensure we are producing the best nutrition, portion sizes and quality for our players. We are extremely excited to have Clean Eatz on board this season” says Vipers Vice President, Mario Rodriguez.
About the Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers were established by RGV Basketball, LLC in 2007 and are now entering their 16th season. In 2009, the Houston Rockets Basketball Operations staff and Vipers owners pioneered the idea of single affiliation, a concept that has since been adopted by a majority of NBA organizations.
The Vipers are the most successful franchise in the NBA G League, boasting three Division Championships, six Conference Championships and four NBA G League Championships making them the winningest team in G League history. The Vipers are the current NBA G League Champions. RGV has also produced two Dennis Johnson Coach of The Year recipients, three G League Most Valuable Players and one Basketball Executive of the Year.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick and mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
Chelsea Schneiders
