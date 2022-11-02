Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Value to Gain USD 127.71 Billion by 2030

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Size

Rising government initiatives, low cost of bandwidth & networking plans, and rising demand for enhanced security & public safety are major trends in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global wireless broadband in public safety market size was valued at $18.67 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $127.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Key factors that drive the growth of the wireless broadband in public safety market include rise in adoption of connected devices & integrated sensors and growth in concern of security and public safety. In addition, advancements in communication technology and growth in demand for cost-effective and real-time information fuel the growth of the market. However, slow development rate of telecom infrastructure in underdeveloped nations restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in government expenditure toward public safety applications and growth in adoption of smart devices in telecommunication network are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for wireless broadband in public safety market forecast.

As per the end user, the police department segment holds the largest wireless broadband in public safety market share of the market. Applications such as operation enhancement, real-time incident management, geographical analysis, and crowd management demand strong wireless network and high quality encryption for the police personnel to optimize their infield response and safety service. These factors, as a result driving the growth of wireless broadband in public safety industry.

Region wise, wireless broadband in public safety market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rapid migration from code division multiple access (CDMA) and wideband code division multiple access (WCDMA) / high speed packet access (HSPA) based networks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to countries such as South Korea and Japan engaged in early deployment of LTE.

The wireless broadband for public safety market is projected to prosper in the COVID-19 situation, owing to various government, public, and other organization adopting work from home culture for their employees. In addition, various government organizations and NGOs use wireless broadband connection for improving the loss suffered, owing to natural disasters, pandemic situation, and to improve their market share.

The key players profiled in the wireless broadband in public safety market analysis are AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,. L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Tait Communications, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon, and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study –

• By system, the mobile wireless broadband segment accounted for the largest wireless broadband in public safety market share in 2020.

• On the basis of end user, the police department segment generated the highest revenue in the wireless broadband in public safety industry.

• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

