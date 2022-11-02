Dynatrace Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Delivers Adjusted ARR growth of 33% year-over-year

Software intelligence company Dynatrace DT today released financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022.

"Dynatrace delivered strong second quarter results, demonstrating top to bottom line performance exceeding guidance across all of our key metrics," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. "Observability solutions are becoming increasingly mandatory as digital transformation, in particular cloud modernization, remains one of the most durable areas of investment for enterprises. At the same time, we are not immune to the macro-environment and believe it is appropriate to take a more cautious approach to ARR growth in the back half of fiscal 2023. We'll continue to invest in product innovation and go-to-market initiatives that position us well for the long-term. Expanding the Dynatrace Platform with our Grail technology exemplifies this and represents a major leap forward for customers looking to cost effectively address log management and analytics."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

Total ARR of $1,065 million, Adjusted ARR growth of 33% year-over-year

Total Revenue of $279 million, up 30% on a constant currency basis

Subscription Revenue of $261 million, up 29% on a constant currency basis

Operating Income of $20 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $73 million

EPS of $0.04 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22, both on a dilutive basis

Business Highlights:

Platform Innovation: Launched our core Grail™ technology within the Dynatrace Platform, a major advancement in data analytics. It simplifies cloud complexity through unifying observability, as well as security, and business data to deliver answers and intelligent automation with the scale, speed, and cost-effectiveness demanded by modern digital transformation.

Market Leadership: The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ named Dynatrace a Leader with the top overall position in cloud-native observability and a Leader in cloud-native security. This recognition reflects our strong position as the trend of converging the observability and security markets continues.

Go-to-market Success: Expanded partnership with DXC Technology, embedding Dynatrace as the preferred observability solution within DXC Platform X™, helping DXC customers to optimize and automate their clouds and digital services. Added 164 new logos to the Dynatrace® platform in the second quarter, up slightly from the second quarter of last fiscal year. Delivered a net expansion rate above 120% for the eighteenth consecutive quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Key Operating Metric: Annualized recurring revenue $ 1,064,951 $ 863,863 Year-over-Year Increase 23 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency 30 % Adjusted ARR Growth 33 % Revenue: Total revenue $ 279,326 $ 226,354 Year-over-Year Increase 23 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 30 % Subscription revenue $ 261,306 $ 212,601 Year-over-Year Increase 23 % Year-over-Year Increase - constant currency (*) 29 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 72,888 $ 61,468 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 26 % 27 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 64,454 $ 52,165 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 290,601 291,177 Free Cash Flow (*) $ 25,067 $ 13,638

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Since March 31, 2022, Dynatrace has seen an incremental strengthening of the U.S. dollar resulting in a foreign exchange ("FX") headwind in fiscal 2023. Total FY23 FX impact on a constant currency basis is expected to be approximately $60 million on ARR, up from prior quarter expectations of approximately $40 million. Total FY23 FX impact is expected to be approximately $60 million on Revenue, up from prior quarter expectations of approximately $47 million.

Growth rates for Adjusted ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency in the table below to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.

Based on information available, as of November 2, 2022, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the third quarter and updating guidance for full year fiscal 2023 as follows:

(In millions, except per share data) Q3 Fiscal 2023

Guidance Total revenue $283 - $286 As reported 18% - 19% Constant currency 24% - 25% Subscription revenue $266.5 - $268.5 As reported 18% - 19% Constant currency 24% - 25% Non-GAAP operating income $71.5 - $73.5 Non-GAAP operating margin 25.5% Non-GAAP net income $62 - $63.5 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.21 - $0.22 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 292 - 293

(In millions, except per share data) Current Guidance

Fiscal 2023 Prior Guidance

Fiscal 2023 Guidance Change

at Midpoint* Total ARR $1,164 - $1,172 $1,213 - $1,226 $(52) As reported 17% - 18% 22% - 23% (500) bps Constant currency 23% - 24% 26% - 27% (300) bps Adjusted ARR growth 24% 27% - 28% (300) bps Total revenue $1,119 - $1,126 $1,125 - $1,136 $(8) As reported 20% - 21% 21% - 22% (100) bps Constant currency 27% 26% - 27% 50 bps Subscription revenue $1,047 - $1,052 $1,053 - $1,062 $(8) As reported 20% - 21% 21% - 22% (100) bps Constant currency 27% 26% - 27% 50 bps Non-GAAP operating income $273 - $279 $252 - $261 $20 Non-GAAP operating margin 24.5% 22.5% - 23% 175 bps Non-GAAP net income $237.5 - $242.5 $214.5 - $223 $21 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.81 - $0.83 $0.73 - $0.76 $0.07 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 292 - 293 292 - 294 0.5 Free cash flow $308 - $321 $310 - $325 $(3) Free cash flow margin 27.5% - 28.5% 27.5%- 28.5% 0 bps

*Changes in our guidance for ARR and Revenue metrics are rounded to the nearest 50 bps

Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of the end of September.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, November 2, 2022. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID# 13733395. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID# 13733395. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue "ARR" is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Adjusted ARR is defined as ARR excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations that occurred over the trailing twelve month period. This calculation also excludes the headwind associated with the Dynatrace® perpetual license ARR that rolled off in the trailing twelve month period.

Adjusted ARR Growth is defined as year-over-year growth in Adjusted ARR divided by ARR as reported.

Dynatrace® Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform. Effective the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, we began to exclude the headwind associated with the Dynatrace perpetual license ARR given diminishing impact of perpetual license ARR. We believe that eliminating the perpetual license headwind will result in a Net Expansion Rate metric that better reflects Dynatrace's ability to expand existing customer relationships. We present Dynatrace® net expansion rate on a constant currency basis to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year 2023, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions, a potential downturn in or instability of general economic conditions including currency fluctuations, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, business intelligence and analytics and application security, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies, our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel, the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K filed on May 26, 2022 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 261,306 $ 212,601 $ 510,864 $ 409,121 License — — — 50 Service 18,020 13,753 35,735 26,923 Total revenue 279,326 226,354 546,599 436,094 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 35,764 27,135 68,502 52,117 Cost of service 16,052 10,668 31,220 20,689 Amortization of acquired technology 3,888 3,864 7,780 7,694 Total cost of revenue 55,704 41,667 107,502 80,500 Gross profit 223,622 184,687 439,097 355,594 Operating expenses: Research and development 51,907 37,908 100,389 72,633 Sales and marketing 104,669 86,301 209,684 166,783 General and administrative 40,074 31,689 76,395 58,611 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 7,539 13,146 15,079 Restructuring and other — (1 ) (10 ) 25 Total operating expenses 203,223 163,436 399,604 313,131 Income from operations 20,399 21,251 39,493 42,463 Interest expense, net (513 ) (2,651 ) (2,688 ) (5,508 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,214 ) (1,299 ) (3,464 ) 12 Income before income taxes 18,672 17,301 33,341 36,967 Income tax (expense) benefit (8,146 ) 6,340 (20,701 ) (32 ) Net income $ 10,526 $ 23,641 $ 12,640 $ 36,935 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 287,190 283,923 286,699 283,295 Diluted 290,601 291,177 290,433 290,254

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 5,235 $ 3,485 $ 9,125 $ 6,137 Research and development 10,997 5,456 18,282 9,423 Sales and marketing 13,938 9,612 24,014 17,220 General and administrative 10,484 7,022 17,928 12,047 Total share-based compensation $ 40,654 $ 25,575 $ 69,349 $ 44,827

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 563,430 $ 462,967 Accounts receivable, net 185,728 350,666 Deferred commissions, current 62,861 62,601 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,259 72,188 Total current assets 851,278 948,422 Property and equipment, net 45,717 45,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 61,374 58,849 Goodwill 1,279,535 1,281,876 Other intangible assets, net 84,380 105,736 Deferred tax assets, net 24,958 28,106 Deferred commissions, non-current 60,292 63,435 Other assets 14,451 9,615 Total assets $ 2,421,985 $ 2,541,310 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,587 $ 22,715 Accrued expenses, current 129,976 141,556 Deferred revenue, current 561,474 688,554 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,876 12,774 Total current liabilities 708,913 865,599 Deferred revenue, non-current 16,950 25,783 Accrued expenses, non-current 25,243 19,409 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 54,255 52,070 Deferred tax liabilities — 85 Long-term debt, net 214,947 273,918 Total liabilities 1,020,308 1,236,864 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 287,812,653 and 286,053,276 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 288 286 Additional paid-in capital 1,874,488 1,792,197 Accumulated deficit (448,708 ) (461,348 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,391 ) (26,689 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,401,677 1,304,446 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,421,985 $ 2,541,310

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – In thousands) Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 12,640 $ 36,935 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 5,746 5,049 Amortization 21,068 23,057 Share-based compensation 69,349 44,827 Other 4,484 1,010 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 153,512 92,314 Deferred commissions (3,618 ) (6,347 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,128 (16,456 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (14,428 ) (9,118 ) Operating leases, net 44 401 Deferred revenue (101,429 ) (69,904 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 172,496 101,768 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (11,237 ) (7,612 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (13,004 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,237 ) (20,616 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans (60,000 ) (60,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 8,627 6,593 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,332 18,339 Equity repurchases (15 ) (30 ) Net cash used in financing activities (47,056 ) (35,098 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (13,740 ) (697 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 100,463 45,357 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 462,967 324,962 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 563,430 $ 370,319

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 55,704 $ (5,235 ) $ (128 ) $ (3,888 ) $ (30 ) $ 46,423 Gross profit 223,622 5,235 128 3,888 30 232,903 Gross margin 80 % 83 % Research and development 51,907 (10,997 ) (381 ) — — 40,529 Sales and marketing 104,669 (13,938 ) (300 ) — — 90,431 General and administrative 40,074 (10,484 ) (231 ) — (304 ) 29,055 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 — — (6,573 ) — — Restructuring and other — — — — — — Operating income $ 20,399 $ 40,654 $ 1,040 $ 10,461 $ 334 $ 72,888 Operating margin 7 % 26 %

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 41,667 $ (3,485 ) $ (452 ) $ (3,864 ) $ — $ 33,866 Gross profit 184,687 3,485 452 3,864 — 192,488 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 37,908 (5,456 ) (501 ) — — 31,951 Sales and marketing 86,301 (9,612 ) (785 ) — — 75,904 General and administrative 31,689 (7,022 ) (253 ) — (1,249 ) 23,165 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 — — (7,539 ) — — Restructuring and other (1 ) — — — 1 — Operating income $ 21,251 $ 25,575 $ 1,991 $ 11,403 $ 1,248 $ 61,468 Operating margin 9 % 27 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 10,526 $ 23,641 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,146 (6,340 ) Non-GAAP effective cash tax (7,967 ) (7,113 ) Interest expense, net 513 2,651 Cash paid for interest, net (467 ) (2,190 ) Share-based compensation 40,654 25,575 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,040 1,991 Amortization of other intangibles 6,573 7,539 Amortization of acquired technology 3,888 3,864 Transaction, restructuring, and other 334 1,248 Loss on currency translation 1,214 1,299 Non-GAAP net income $ 64,454 $ 52,165 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,190 283,923 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,601 291,177 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 287,190 283,923 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,601 291,177 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.08 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow ("FCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,398 $ 18,296 Purchase of property and equipment (4,331 ) (4,658 ) FCF $ 25,067 $ 13,638

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 107,502 $ (9,125 ) $ (412 ) $ (7,780 ) $ (380 ) $ 89,805 Gross profit 439,097 9,125 412 7,780 380 456,794 Gross margin 80 % 84 % Research and development 100,389 (18,282 ) (930 ) — — 81,177 Sales and marketing 209,684 (24,014 ) (898 ) — — 184,772 General and administrative 76,395 (17,928 ) (442 ) — (383 ) 57,642 Amortization of other intangibles 13,146 — — (13,146 ) — — Restructuring and other (10 ) — — — 10 — Operating income $ 39,493 $ 69,349 $ 2,682 $ 20,926 $ 753 $ 133,203 Operating margin 7 % 24 %

Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 80,500 $ (6,137 ) $ (767 ) $ (7,694 ) $ — $ 65,902 Gross profit 355,594 6,137 767 7,694 — 370,192 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 72,633 (9,423 ) (1,127 ) — — 62,083 Sales and marketing 166,783 (17,220 ) (1,370 ) — — 148,193 General and administrative 58,611 (12,047 ) (454 ) — (1,202 ) 44,908 Amortization of other intangibles 15,079 — — (15,079 ) — — Restructuring and other 25 — — — (25 ) — Operating income $ 42,463 $ 44,827 $ 3,718 $ 22,773 $ 1,227 $ 115,008 Operating margin 10 % 26 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 12,640 $ 36,935 Income tax expense 20,701 32 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (14,374 ) (13,254 ) Interest expense, net 2,688 5,508 Cash paid for interest, net (2,533 ) (4,560 ) Share-based compensation 69,349 44,827 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2,682 3,718 Amortization of other intangibles 13,146 15,079 Amortization of acquired technology 7,780 7,694 Transaction, restructuring, and other 753 1,227 Loss (gain) on currency translation 3,464 (12 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 116,296 $ 97,194 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 286,699 283,295 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,433 290,254 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 286,699 283,295 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,433 290,254 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.13 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.13 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.41 $ 0.34 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.33 Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow ("FCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 172,496 $ 101,768 Purchase of property and equipment (11,237 ) (7,612 ) FCF $ 161,259 $ 94,156

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005096/en/