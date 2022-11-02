The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend 10% to $.66 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL announced today a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock to $.66 per share, up from the previous quarterly rate of $.60 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005045/en/