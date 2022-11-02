Submit Release
Walmart Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2022: Accelerators, Incubators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions and Estimated ICT Budget

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walmart Inc - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Walmart's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerators, incubators, and other innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments, acquisitions and its estimated ICT budget.

Walmart Inc (Walmart) operates grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department and discount stores, e-commerce portals and neighborhood markets. It also operates Sam's Club. The company's stores offer groceries, consumables, health and wellness products, office products, apparel, and home furnishings.

Walmart markets products under various private labels and licensed brand names, including Equate, Bonobos, Mainstays, George, Onn, Parent's Choice, Time and Tru, Wonder Nation, and No Boundaries. The company also offers fuel, gift cards, financial services and other related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, money transfers, check cashing and bill payments.

The company's business operations span across the US, Canada, Africa, Central America, China, Chile, Mexico, and India. The company's operations comprise three reportable segments namely Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club.

The company is using several emerging technologies such as AI, augmented reality, big data, and blockchain among others, has launched innovation platforms and accelerator programs, and is partnering, investing and acquiring digital companies to improve operational efficiency and offer better customer service.

Scope

  • Walmart is exploring and utilizing a variety of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, data centers, payments, robotics, digital media, drones, autonomous vehicles and social media to improve operational efficiencies and offer better customer service.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investments
  • Acquisitions
  • Investment, Partnership Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budgets Contracts
  • Key Executives

Companies Mentioned

  • Zeekit
  • Meredith
  • Malong Technologies
  • Pactum
  • LegalMation
  • Brain Corp.
  • FourKites
  • Google
  • VeChain
  • DLT Labs
  • IBM
  • Adobe
  • Ibotta
  • Udelv
  • TikTok
  • Inovalon
  • Coupa
  • Microsoft
  • AdaniConneX
  • PayNearMe
  • Paymentus
  • Interac
  • Affirm
  • Publicis Groupe
  • Symbotic
  • Tortoise
  • Focal Systems
  • Ninjacart
  • DroneUp
  • Shadowfax
  • Level Home
  • EasyRewardz
  • Cruise
  • Volt Systems
  • MeMD
  • Memomi
  • Zeekit
  • Scapic
  • Spatial&
  • Aspectiva
  • Upstream Commerce
  • Liv.Ai
  • Polymorph Labs
  • Eloquii
  • Art.com
  • Bare Necessities
  • Dada-JD Daojia
  • Flipkart
  • GigIndia
  • Symbotic
  • PhonePe
  • CareZone.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx9kkc



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

