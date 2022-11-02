Walmart Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2022: Accelerators, Incubators, Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Investments, Acquisitions and Estimated ICT Budget

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walmart Inc - Digital Transformation Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Walmart's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerators, incubators, and other innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments, acquisitions and its estimated ICT budget.

Walmart Inc (Walmart) operates grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department and discount stores, e-commerce portals and neighborhood markets. It also operates Sam's Club. The company's stores offer groceries, consumables, health and wellness products, office products, apparel, and home furnishings.

Walmart markets products under various private labels and licensed brand names, including Equate, Bonobos, Mainstays, George, Onn, Parent's Choice, Time and Tru, Wonder Nation, and No Boundaries. The company also offers fuel, gift cards, financial services and other related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, money transfers, check cashing and bill payments.

The company's business operations span across the US, Canada, Africa, Central America, China, Chile, Mexico, and India. The company's operations comprise three reportable segments namely Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club.

The company is using several emerging technologies such as AI, augmented reality, big data, and blockchain among others, has launched innovation platforms and accelerator programs, and is partnering, investing and acquiring digital companies to improve operational efficiency and offer better customer service.

Scope

Walmart is exploring and utilizing a variety of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, data centers, payments, robotics, digital media, drones, autonomous vehicles and social media to improve operational efficiencies and offer better customer service.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Walmart's digital transformation strategies.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Investment, Partnership Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budgets Contracts

Key Executives

Companies Mentioned

Zeekit

Meredith

Malong Technologies

Pactum

LegalMation

Brain Corp.

FourKites

Google

VeChain

DLT Labs

IBM

Adobe

Ibotta

Udelv

TikTok

Inovalon

Coupa

Microsoft

AdaniConneX

PayNearMe

Paymentus

Interac

Affirm

Publicis Groupe

Symbotic

Tortoise

Focal Systems

Ninjacart

DroneUp

Shadowfax

Level Home

EasyRewardz

Cruise

Volt Systems

MeMD

Memomi

Zeekit

Scapic

Spatial&

Aspectiva

Upstream Commerce

Liv.Ai

Polymorph Labs

Eloquii

Art.com

Bare Necessities

Dada-JD Daojia

Flipkart

GigIndia

Symbotic

PhonePe

CareZone.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx9kkc

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900